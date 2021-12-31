Case activity for Daimler Trust vs Barbara Martinez on Dec. 29

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by David Biggers against Cody Biggers on Dec. 29. 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Per Admin Order No. 2021-04, A Standing Case Management Plan/Order For Streamlined Or General Civil Cases Must Be Submitted Before Summonses Can Be Issued. Please Resubmit The Proposed Summons Along With Th'

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO