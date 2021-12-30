ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warming shelter launches in Estacada

By Emily Lindstrand
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

Shelter located at Estacada First Baptist Church is open on nights when weather expected to reach freezing or below.

Estacada is now home to a warming shelter, where those who do not have a place to stay can spend the night when temperatures reach freezing or colder.

The shelter is coordinated by Estacada Cares and is located at Estacada First Baptist Church, 29101 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. It's funded by a grant from Clackamas County Social Services.

Debra Bufton, director of the Estacada Area Food Bank and a member of Estacada Cares, said the group took action after seeing the lack of nearby shelter opportunities during last winter's ice storms.

"There are people living in our area with no place to be (during winter weather)," Bufton said.Â

The shelter, which launched on Dec. 23,Â is open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. when weather is predicted to reach 33 degrees or below anytime during the night, including wind chill. The space has capacity for 39 people.

So far, between one and three people have used the warming shelter on nights when it's open.

Those coordinating the shelter are seeking additional volunteers. One of the biggest needs is volunteers to remain at the center overnight. A requirement for the funding is that the shelterÂ is staffed with two people at all times.

Intake, which includes COVID-19 screening, begins at 6 p.m. Showers and dry clothes are available for attendees if needed, and dinner is also served. In the morning, coffee and breakfast are available.

Along with volunteers, donations of new or gently used and washed clothes are sought.

A variety of local groups have supported the warming shelter, including local churches, the Yellow House Thrift Store and Antfarm.

For more information and details on volunteering and donations, contact the Estacada food bank at 503-630-2888 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Portland Tribune

#Volunteers#Weather#Estacada Cares#S E Eagle Creek Road#Shelter#Antfarm#Javascript
Portland Tribune

