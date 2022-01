Video games are slowly becoming more integrated with cryptocurrency and NFTs. Ubisoft recently announced their intentions to make special NFTs through Ubisoft Quartz, allowing players to trade and sell in-game items. And one of the most-played games on Steam, MIR4, contains a way to exchange in-game items for cryptocurrency. Not everyone is happy about this push, as another title - S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 - recently abandoned its plans for NFTs after fan backlash. Currently, cryptocurrency itself has yet to be fully integrated with mainstream games. But the concept of NFTs as in-game items isn't a new one; Team Fortress 2 pioneered the idea through its item trading system. It's hard to say whether additions like Ubisoft Quartz will go down a similar route, or whether cryptocurrencies will make their way into more titles as a result. The rise of crypto gaming is certainly at hand, but it will take a little longer to see how far it really goes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO