YOV, Inc (You, Only Virtual), announced that it has launched its software as a subscription service, Vault—the world’s first subscription service that archives and analyzes communications for the purpose of posthumous communications. The Los Angeles-based Artificial Intelligence startup pioneering in afterlife communications has now made it possible for subscribers worldwide to maintain communication with a deceased loved one via a Virtual Persona (Versona).

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO