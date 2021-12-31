Free speech should be free

Before the critical race theory moral panic fueled a nationwide uprising to censor discussions of race in education, there was an opposite moral panic decrying cancel culture stifling certain people — especially in education. But even at the peak of the cancel culture panic, perhaps the most canceled people anywhere in America—pro-Palestinian activists and sympathizers—got virtually no attention. Even though a well-funded, secretly run blacklist website, known as Canary Mission, explicitly targeted thousands of individuals—overwhelmingly students—with dossiers expressly intended to ruin their careers before they even began, and which “have been used in interrogations by Israeli security officials,” according to the Forward, a Jewish publication. They’ve also been used by the FBI, as reported by The Intercept.

