ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Advertise.com CEO, Daniel Yomtobian, Explains How an Innovative Ad Format Can Be Beneficial

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgress and success in the business world was never possible without innovation. Companies that want to continue their survival in the digital era need to be more inventive than ever. Such a mindset is of utmost importance for someone working in the advertising industry because the content overload is making attracting...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
howtogeek.com

How to Use Conditional Formatting Based on Date in Google Sheets

With her B.S. in Information Technology, Sandy worked for many years in the IT industry as a Project Manager, Department Manager, and PMO Lead. She learned how technology can enrich both professional and personal lives by using the right tools. And, she has shared those suggestions and how-tos on many websites over time. With thousands of articles under her belt, Sandy strives to help others use technology to their advantage. Read more...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

10 Tips to Improve Your TikTok Marketing Strategy

These 10 TikTok marketing strategies tips will help you enhance your online presence and ace the online marketing game! The platform TikTok has managed to gain enormous attention over the past few years. It is an eye-candy platform for internet users to consume content while unearthing different brands and services. We recommend you choose the hashtags precisely as they will help your videos stand out in slightly less popular categories. Stay updated with the latest TikTok trends and bring them in your videos. Like any other social media platform, TikTok encourages frequent engagement engagement.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
aithority.com

ImagineAR Provides Shareholders With 2021 Calendar Year Update Including 553% Revenue Growth Over Previous Year

Two AR Patents Published, GrubHub WebAR Live Stream, STA 2021 Award Winner & FameDays.com. ImagineAR Inc. an Augmented Reality Company that enables businesses, sports teams and organizations to instantly create AR campaigns without a technical background, is pleased to provide investors with a corporate update for calendar year 2021. As the Metaverse becomes a key driver of new business opportunities, ImagineAR is positioned to deliver global immersive AR mobile engagements for businesses and consumers.
CELEBRITIES
aithority.com

Benchmark Digital Partners Becomes A Member Of The Science Based Targets Network Engagement Program

Benchmark Digital Partners Joined Effort to Harmonize Science-Based Emissions Reductions Targets and Advance Nature-Positive Corporate Climate Action. As part of its ongoing efforts to leverage data to combat the climate crisis, Benchmark Digital Partners LLC (Benchmark) joined the Corporate Engagement Program of the Science Based Targets Network (SBTN), a part of the Global Commons Alliance. Benchmark, a leading provider of cloud-based Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) software solutions, knows companies can limit their greenhouse gas emissions and better safeguard against climate risks when they have built a culture of providing and acting upon accurate, timely, complete, relevant, and auditable climate-related disclosures. As a Corporate Engagement Program member, Benchmark will contribute to SBTN’s development of science-based targets and guidance that organizations can use to reduce their emissions in line with Paris Agreement goals.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Advertising#Innovation#Advertising Revenue#Business Marketing#Influencer Marketing#Advertise Com
aithority.com

Marking The Way Forward: Wondershare Celebrates 2021 Achievements

Wondershare Technology achieves major milestones in software downloads, social media campaigns, and industry awards. As part of its annual market performance review, global software giant, Wondershare Technology is releasing a summary of major milestones achieved in 2021, including over 100 million software downloads, strong product adoption, successful social campaigns, and awards from globally renowned brands such as CES 2021, G2 Crowd, and Shorty Awards.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Widewail Expands Trust Marketing Platform With Video Testimonial Generator

Invite Video™ eliminates pain points of video testimonials with quick and convenient software solution customers can complete from a smartphone. Widewail, the leading customer review and reputation management solution, introduced a new offering in its Widewail Trust Marketing Platform, Invite Video (™). Building on the company’s SMS review generation technology, Invite Video™ empowers marketing teams further by capturing video testimonials.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
aithority.com

AI Data Management Solution Vectice Appoints New Executives As Growth Accelerates

Remy Thellier and Cyril Mathé to lead growth and engineering at Vectice to support positive data science impact for enterprises. Vectice, the data science knowledge capturing and sharing solution, announced that the company has hired Remy Thellier as Head of Growth and is promoting Cyril Mathé to Head of Engineering.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Disrupting Technology Marketing With Five9’s Genefa Murphy

Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor, KJ Helms, interviews Genefa Murphy, CMO of Five9, who says that businesses too often drastically undervalue marketing’s role in bringing ROI, which is more than what’s on the bottom line. There is a false perception among many organizations that products...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

On A Mission To Build The Next Generation Of HR And Recruiting Software Through Conversational AI, Paradox Raises $200Million Series C

Round co-led by Stripes, Sapphire, and Thoma Bravo; with participation from Workday Ventures, Indeed, Willoughby Capital, Twilio Ventures, Blue Cloud Ventures, Geodesic, Principia Growth, DLA Piper Venture Fund and current investor Brighton Park Capital. New funding will help the fastest-growing company in HR Tech double its team and accelerate innovation for world-class clients.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Provectus Launches Crystal Engine

A Product for ML-based Customer Behavior Prediction and Personalization. Provectus, a Silicon Valley artificial intelligence (AI) consultancy, has launched a new product, Crystal Engine, designed to solve the problem of customer behavior prediction and personalization for startups, SMBs, and enterprise-scale businesses. The product is now available in its closed beta version.
RETAIL
Nick

How Much Quora Paid Me For 23 Million Content Views

First, I would like to say this is not sponsored and obviously wouldn't be because I'm talking about how low Quora pays... Instead, I'm trying to just give insight to interested writers about how much Quora pays for a lot of views...
Clair Feng

Open An eCommerce Store: How to Sidestep Pitfalls

Today, a rising number of people are taking the risk of starting their businesses. Although it is lovely to exploit an entire wave of invention, the reality is that many of them will fail. This may appear harsh, but it is the truth. Many sites go undiscovered, particularly in the internet environment, resulting in organizations quickly failing.
makeuseof.com

How to Write an Out Of Office Message on LinkedIn

When it comes to LinkedIn, opportunities are everywhere. However, we can lose a lot of them by not being available right away to respond as soon as possible. Thankfully, LinkedIn introduced its new away message feature. With this, you can let people know when you're unavailable to respond. Alternatively, you can also use this feature to let them know how to contact you for urgent opportunities.
INTERNET
marketingdive.com

TikTok dethrones Google as most-visited website

TikTok was the most popular web address in the world in 2021, overtaking Google for the first time, according to cloud services company Cloudflare. The social video app ranked seventh in Cloudflare's 2020 ranking behind Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, Netflix, and Amazon, but jumped to the top this year amid a COVID-spurred surge in popularity.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
pymnts

DigniFi CEO: Embedded Finance the Cornerstone of Auto Industry Innovation

The shift to digitization and embedded finance is transforming every industry, and the auto business is no different. The newfound ability to offer financing at the point of sale is allowing stakeholders, from the factory floor to the auto shop, to better understand the key moments in the consumer journey and create value for themselves and their customers.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy