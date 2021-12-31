ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Rose Bowl Prediction: #6 Ohio State vs #11 Utah

By Bryan Driskell
 2 days ago
Unfortunately this game lost a bit of its luster when No. 6 Ohio State (10-2) lost four of its best players a week before the game. It wasn't about injury, it was about them deciding the Rose Bowl wasn't important enough for them to play in now that they have the NFL in sight.

Despite those personnel losses the matchup between the Buckeyes and the Pac 12 champion Utah Utes (10-3) should still be a good one.

Here are the Irish Breakdown staff predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Utah 30, Ohio State 27

I don't really buy the whole transitive property thing, but I can't help but think about how Oregon convincingly beat Ohio State in September, and how Utah absolutely destroyed Utah in two games down the stretch. It certainly piqued my interest in this game.

Utah ended the season as one of the hottest teams in the country, blasting Oregon by 38-7 and 38-10 scores in three of their final games. Outside of Oregon the Utes didn't play any teams down the stretch were any good, so was it just a bad matchup for the Ducks or was Utah that good?

The Utes rushed for 261.5 yards per game in the final six games and they are a very physical football game. Ohio State allowed 269 yards in its loss to Oregon in September and 297 yards in the regular season-ending loss to Michigan. If Utah can get its ground game going it will control the clock, keep Ohio State's offense off the field and win the game.

With Ohio State star wideouts Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere opting out of the game the pass game has lost a lot of explosiveness. Expect the Buckeyes to rely a lot more on star freshman TreVeyon Henderson.

The Buckeyes rushed for at least 200 yards in six games this season, but it also had two games under 100 yards and went for just 128 against Oregon. Utah's rush defense was excellent in the second half of the season (88.8 YPG in the final six games), but it gave up at least 204 yards in three of its first seven games. So which unit shows up?

I think Utah runs it on the Buckeyes and hits a couple of shots down the field. A key turnover will also get the Utes points and play a big role in the outcome.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Ohio State 38, Utah 31

If this was a 12 team tournament style championship then Utah would be a VERY dangerous team. They beat Oregon soundly twice and just beat them up physically. The problem with this matchup is they are going against a high powered passing attack that can score in a hurry. I would probably take Utah in most games against most opponents but not Ohio State.

The Utes can and will move the ball against the Ohio State defense and will eat a lot of clock in the meantime. The problem is that Ohio State will score early and often on the Utah defense. It will be a shootout of sorts in that both teams will score on most of their possessions and Utah will probably win the time of possession battle. Ohio State wins the battle that matters; on the scoreboard.

RYAN ROBERTS, IB RECRUITING

Prediction: Utah 31, Ohio State 24

Utah has things rolling down the stretch. They are playing with supreme confidence. Ohio State lumps into the finish with almost no momentum. I’d guess one team is much more excited to be in this game - and the play will show.

