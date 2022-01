The Water Department and Administrative Offices at Centralia City Hall and the Public Works Department will be closed all day Friday, December 24th in observance of Christmas. All offices will open on Monday, December 27th at 7:30 a.m. The offices will also be closed all day Friday, December 31, 2021, in observance of New Year’s Day. All offices will open on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. Trash collection will run as scheduled with no delays. Please contact the Office of the City Manager with any questions at (618) 533-7623.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO