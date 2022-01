Despite supply chain disruptions and Covid-19 confusion, sustainability remained a major theme in fashion throughout 2021. In fact, as the buying power of Generation Z, the most eco-conscious generation, continued to grow, we saw an uptick in secondhand shopping and the use of term “sustainability” increased on product pages. At the same time, however, fast fashion remained extremely popular and the sector’s product turnover soared. Conflicting behavior, along with the increased attention to sustainability following the Global Climate Talks in November, have made it difficult for retailers and brands to keep up with changing customer preferences. This is where market intelligence...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO