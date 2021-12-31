ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tractor Supply Company Is About To Plow New Highs

By Thomas Hughes
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

Tractor Supply Company Is A Buy Ahead Of Earnings

Stay-at-home and lifestyle stocks like Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) are among the biggest winners of the pandemic. The pandemic was a game-changing event for the company that amplified sales just as a new CEO and his well-timed plans were beginning to bear fruit. Now, almost two years since the shutdowns began, the secular tailwinds put in place by the pandemic are still blowing and are about to drive this stock to new highs.

The Analysts Are Underestimating Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company is slated to report Q4 earnings on January 26th and we see it blowing past the current Marketbeat.com consensus estimate. The analysts are expecting to see a seasonal upswing in business but at a lower rate than what we’ve seen in the past few quarters. Not only is the company experiencing solid organic growth but its eCommerce business is firing on all cylinders, prices are rising, and the company is expanding its footprint.

In our view, the $2.21 consensus is off by at least $0.1 billion and could be even lighter. Our baseline expectation is for revenue growth of 15% or $3.31 in net revenue with risk to the upside. The strength should carry through to the bottom line as well, the question is how badly will inflationary and supply-chain pressures impact the results. In our view, adjusted EPS should come in above the consensus and possibly well above the consensus if margins hold up.

Tractor Supply Is About To Raise The Dividend

Tractor Supply Company is not a high-yielding stock but it is a very safe payout with a high expectation for aggressive growth. The company’s 0.90% yield is backed up by a low 24% payout ratio, a 17% distribution CAGR, and an 11-year history of increases. Other factors in factors in favor of another aggressive increase are the company’s tendency to beat the consensus estimates and the rock-solid balance sheet. The company is net debt but with an incredibly low leverage ratio and a coverage ratio well into the double digits. The bottom line, we will be very surprised if the company does not raise the dividend and by at least 10%.

The Analysts Are Driving Tractor Supply Company Higher

The analysts are driving Tractor Supply Company Higher and there is still plenty of room for them to go. The Marketbeat.com consensus rating is still only a weak Buy with a noticeably bullish trend among the analysts. At least a dozen analysts came out to upgrade and/or update their price target in the wake of the last earnings report and activity has begun to pick up again already.

Two analysts issued positive commentary at the end of December 2021 including an upgrade from Hold to Buy with a price target of $255 (the new high price target) and a price target increase of $16 to $232. This compares to the consensus estimate which assumes a 7% downside for the stock but there is something else to consider. The consensus price target is up 60% YOY, 14% in the last 90 days , and 1.2% in the last 30 and we don’t see these trends ending.

The Technical Outlook: Tractor Supply Company Is Trending Higher

Shares of Tractor Supply Company have been trending higher since the pandemic bottom in 2022. Price action recently set a new all-time high and is now pulling back to support. We expect to see support buying kick in above the short-term EMA and possibly above the $230 level if not higher. Price action may move sideways over the next week or two but, assuming the results are as good as we predict, the stock should break out of consolidation and move up to a new high.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lgHEP_0dZsVc3O00

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Top Dividend Growth Investing Stocks -- Is Tractor Supply the Next Costco?

Today, I am kicking off a new video series covering my top dividend growth investing stocks for 2022 and beyond. Specifically, I'll be covering what I call DGIF stocks. DGIF is an acronym I created that stands for "dividend growth investing for FIRED." If you aren't already familiar, FIRED is an acronym for "financial independence retire early with dividends." I explain the five primary criteria for DGIF stocks in the video below.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Southwest Airlines Company?

Southwest Airlines Company's (NYSE:LUV) short percent of float has risen 5.78% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 17.26 million shares sold short, which is 2.93% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
MARKETS
pymnts

Supply Chain Woes Prove a Boon for Cargo Salvage Companies

With supply chain problems persisting, unwanted and delayed goods have piled up — including things like rotten red cabbages, beer kegs and dog blankets, according to The Financial Times Saturday (Dec. 25). The upside? The goods have helped out the cargo salvage industry. Because of that, while those companies...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor Supply Company#Plow#Fruit#Price Action#Tsco#Marketbeat Com#Ecommerce#Eps#Cagr
etfdailynews.com

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Tractor Supply worth $28,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Grocery Supply Chain Company Pod Foods Raises $13 Million

Pod Foods — a company that is reinventing the grocery supply chain — announced it has raised $13 million in funding. These are the details. Pod Foods — a company that is reinventing the grocery supply chain with the first full-service wholesale B2B marketplace with built-in logistics — recently announced that it raised a total of $13 million in funding, including the closing of a $10 million Series A led by Industrious Ventures with participation from Microsoft’s venture fund M12, Moment Ventures, and others. Other investors in the round include Unshackled Ventures, Barrel Ventures, Relish Works, X Factor Ventures, XRC Labs, K2 Global, Graphene Ventures, and others.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Key Reasons Why Hold-Strategy is Apt for the CSX Stock Now

CSX Corporation CSX is benefiting from a healthy freight environment even as supply chain disruptions hurt its operations. The company also has an impressive track record of consistently rewarding its shareholders. Thanks to strong freight demand, CSX is seeing growth across all its businesses. In the first nine months of...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy