Winter Storm Warnings, Advisories Posted for New Year’s Day

By Harold Smith
 2 days ago
The weather watches issued Thursday for northeast Missouri and western Illinois have been upgraded to warnings and advisories for New Year's Day. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of the area, with a Winter Weather Advisory posted for those south of Hannibal. The...

KTVZ

Next winter storm on the way

Plenty of sunshine marks the first weekend of 2022. Saturday was still very cold, and Saturday night will be no different, with lows in the teens (about 10 below our average this time of year). However, we are going to be warming up into the first week of the year.
REDMOND, OR
WVNT-TV

Winter Weather Desk Activated: Heavy Snow Expected Overnight into Monday Morning

Winter Storm Warnings go into effect at 10 pm tonight for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Giles, Mercer, Bland, and Tazewell until 12pm Monday. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 10 pm tonight for Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell until 11 am Monday. Tonight, as temperatures continue to fall...
RALEIGH, NC
NBC Philadelphia

First Alert: Drastic Weather Shift Expected to Bring Snow in Winter Storm

A drastic weather change is in store for the greater Philadelphia region, with a winter storm possibly dumping snow in some neighborhoods Monday morning. The NBC10 First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday for Philadelphia, Delaware, South Jersey and the Jersey Shore due to the chance of at-times heavy snow and a moderate threat of coastal flooding.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Washington

Snow on the Way: 1-5 Inches Expected in DC Area

The D.C. area is expected to get 1 to 5 inches of snow Monday after mild weather Sunday and high temperatures in the 60s. Storm Team4 is in Weather Alert mode and says to expect a storm Monday that may affect your schedule. D.C. advised residents to plan on slippery road conditions that could snarl the morning commute.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Severe Winter Storm Forecast for the Central United States

A very active weather pattern will usher in the New Year over broad swaths of the United States' surface. First Storm System of the Year on the Southern Plains. For the first weekend of 2022, a building storm system along a strong frontal boundary ranging from the Southern Plains into the Ohio Valley will generate a broad range of weather.
Hinton News

Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Sunday Night

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for "portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southwest West Virginia." The warning will take effect at 10 p.m. Sunday, January 2 and continue until 12 noon on Monday, January 3. According to the NWS, "Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with locally high amounts along the ridges. Winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour." The NWS further explains that "travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute... The gusty winds and wet snow could cause limbs to snap, especially along the higher elevations. This could result in power outages." Impacted areas include Ashe, Alleghany, Watauga, Tazewell, Smyth, Bland, Giles, Wythe, Pulaski, Montgomery, Grayson, Carroll, Floyd, Craig, Alleghany, Bath, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Eastern Greenbrier and Western Greenbrier. The post Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Sunday Night appeared first on The Hinton News.
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Winter storm warning tonight with heavy snow likely

An intense low-pressure system will evolve this evening into tonight. Rain will begin to spread back into the region late this afternoon with a quick change to snow for SE KY and SW VA this evening as cold air quickly moves in. A change to snow is expected for the Tri-Cities after midnight with heavy snow of 1 to 3 inches per hour expected. This is going to be a HIGH impact snow.
Wbaltv.com

Winter storm warning issued for parts of Maryland

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @TaylorWBAL | @wbaltv11. After temperatures in the 60s on Sunday, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for parts of Maryland starting Monday. The National...
CBS Baltimore

Winter Storm Watch & Warning Issued For Parts Of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter storm watches and warnings will be in effect for parts of Maryland late Sunday into early Monday as snow could fall and accumulate over the next 24 hours. A potent cold front will begin to bring colder air into the region Sunday night, along with some additional rain as well. By 10 p.m., we expect temperatures to fall to around 44 degrees as a round of light rain falls. But by 1 a.m. Monday we expect temperatures to drop to 37 degrees, which is cold enough for wet snow to begin falling across the region. By 4 a.m., temperatures...
Western Iowa Today

Wind Chill Advisory

(Area) A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for southwest and west-central Iowa until noon today. This morning, the National Weather Service forecasts frigid wind chills of 25 degrees below zero.
Central Illinois Proud

Snowfall Reports: New Years Day Winter Storm

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A winter storm brought 4-7 inches of snow to areas west of the Illinois River including 4.3″ inches of snow to Peoria. Areas east of the Illinois River and south of HWY 24 dealt with a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow which resulted in a sharp cutoff in snow accumulations across Tazewell and McLean Counties. This was especially the case in Bloomington/Normal where 2.0″ of snow was reported in north Normal while only 0.1″ of snow was reported in Bloomington with ice and sleet below it.
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

