Erdogan Calls on Turks to Keep All Savings in Lira

The President of Turkey yesterday announced measures which would protect Turkish savers and salary owners from any further catastrophic declines in the value of the Turkish Lira relative to major foreign currencies such as the U.S. Dollar. The Turkish Lira lost half its value relative to the US Dollar since September this year just a few months ago and had lost more than 75% of its value since May 2018. This catastrophic decline in the value of the Lira has hit the Turkish population extremely hard, not only due to the increasing cost of imports relative to salaries which are paid in Lira, but also from the increasing dollarisation of all prices which has been occurring in Turkey due to the Lira’s failure as a store of value.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO