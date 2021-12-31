ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Recalls Some Model 3 and Model S Vehicles in China

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Friday that Tesla Inc will recall 19,697 imported...

Popular Mechanics

The Used Car Market Will Crash Soon—This Is Why

It’s quite likely that we’re currently experiencing the used vehicle market’s weirdest time ever. Carvana, CarMax, Vroom, Shift, and maybe a hundred dozen other companies are striving to commoditize used inventories and move shopping online. Meanwhile, new car production is down, dealer inventories of all sorts are negligible, and demand has been goosed by COVID stimulus payouts that make tidy down payments. High-mileage husks have moved from the remainder bins of the buy-here/pay-here margins over to the front lines of fancy factory-backed dealerships. Will the madness ever end?
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
WSB Radio

Tesla says it delivered record 936K vehicles in 2021, up 87%

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Tesla delivered a record 936,000 vehicles last year, up 87% from its 2020 delivery count, the company said. The Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle company announced its fourth-quarter production and delivery results on Sunday. The carmaker said it delivered 308,600 vehicles in the final quarter of 2021, which is also a record for the company and thousands more cars than Wall Street analysts expected.
AFP

Tesla delivers almost 1 mn cars globally

Tesla said Sunday it delivered nearly one million vehicles in 2021, almost twice as many as in the previous year, results that were better than expected despite global supply challenges. The US electric carmaker delivered more than 936,000 cars of all models in 2021, an increase of 87 percent over the previous year, the company said in a statement. Tesla had announced last January that it was aiming to increase deliveries by 50 percent per year over several years, so Sunday's results far exceeded that goal. The group, which recently moved its headquarters from Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, sold 911,208 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles as well as 24,964 vehicles of its luxury S and X models (at a price of $90,000 and $100,000 respectively).
insideevs.com

Will Tesla Sell Over 1.5 Million Electric Cars In 2022?

Tesla has just announced that its EV deliveries has exceeded 936,000 in 2021, including the new quarterly record of 308,600 in Q4 2021. The question is how high might it go in 2022, as the long estimated delivery times indicate strong demand?. In general, Tesla expected that the long-term average...
Time

Tesla Smashes Delivery Record with 308,600 Cars in Final Quarter

Bloomberg — Tesla Inc. delivered 308,600 vehicles worldwide in the fourth quarter, smashing the previous record for the electric-car maker and setting a capstone on a year in which the company joined the exclusive $1 trillion market valuation club. The better-than-expected results posted Sunday pushed Tesla’s total sales for...
NBC News

What's ahead for the auto industry in 2022?

From shortages of crucial semiconductor chips to shutdowns at major assembly plants, plus sky-rocketing car prices and empty dealerships, 2021 was a year to remember for auto manufacturers and consumers alike. But there was also a surge in sales of electric vehicles, and an increasing shift from sedans to SUVs and pickup trucks.
Outsider.com

Tesla Delivers Nearly a Million Cars in 2021 Despite Shortages

Automakers all over the world are struggling with a computer chip shortage brought on by pandemic-related shutdowns. But that is apparently not stopping Tesla. On Sunday, Tesla announced that it had rolled out 936,000 cars last year, an 87 percent jump from 2020. Most of those cars were Model 3 sedans or Model Y hatchbacks, the New York Times reports.
insideevs.com

NIO Sold Over 10,000 EVs In December 2021

NIO reports another strong monthly result for electric car sales, but the growth rate slowed down in recent months. Last month, the Chinese company delivered 10,489 electric cars (up 50% year-over-year), just a few hundred units less than in the record November (10,878). The overwhelming majority of NIO sales are...
d1softballnews.com

675,000 cars recalled in two days!

The day after recalling as many as 475,000 vehicles in the United States, Tesla is now recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in China. 675,000 cars recalled in two days is a significant result for a manufacturer the size of Tesla …. Reuters reported Friday morning that Tesla in China will recall...
Reuters

Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rearview camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing, the U.S. road safety regulator said on Thursday. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration...
FXStreet.com

Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Tesla falls on recall news

Tesla (TSLA) stock falls for the third straight session on Thursday. Tesla (TSLA) closes at $1070.34 for a loss of 1.46%. Tesla (TSLA) shares still struggling with the resistance trendline. Tesla shares struggled on Thursday and are hobbling to the year-end finish line. The shares had caught a recent boost...
MarketWatch

Tesla stock falls after recalling more than 350,000 Model 3 EVs to fix rearview camera issue

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, -1.46% fell 1.2% in premarket trading, putting them on track for a third-straight decline, as the electric-vehicle industry leader announced a voluntary safety recall of 356,309 Model 3 vehicles, citing potential issues with rearview cameras. The company said in a notice to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it was recalling all 2017-to-2020 Model 3 vehicles, saying the rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk, which could prevent the camera image from displaying. "A rearview camera that does not function reduces the driver's rear view, increasing the risk of a crash," the NHTSA notice said. Tesla said it will inspect and install a guide protector and new cable harness for free for recalled vehicles. The stock, which has slipped 0.7% the past two days, after soaring 21.6% amida four-session win streak through Monday. Meanwhile, the stock has shed 5.1% month to date, putting it on track to snap a six-month win streak in which it rocketed 83.1%. The S&P 500.
techaeris.com

Tesla issues U.S. recall of Model 3 and Model S for trunk and camera problems

Tesla has issued a recall in the United States for just over 475,000 Model 3 and Model S electric vehicles. According to Bloomberg, this is nearly the same number of Tesla vehicles delivered globally last year. The recall aims to address technical defects in the trunk and camera that could cause users to have an accident.
protocol.com

Tesla is recalling 475,000 cars in the United States

Tesla is set to recall more than 475,000 cars in the United States, according to two safety recall reports submitted by the company to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on December 21. This figure is almost half the cars the electric vehicle company has reportedly ever sold in the...
TheStreet

Tesla, Nio, Lucid: What to Expect from EV-Makers in 2022

After a rocky 2020 for the entire auto industry, electric vehicle sales rebounded in 2021 amid high demand for vehicles and a shortage of actual cars to buy. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, to be fair, never really suffered the way many traditional automakers did. The EV-maker led by CEO Elon Musk found ways to keep vehicle deliveries at steady, record levels even as chip shortages caused some automakers to cut production goals.
