Iowa State

Nightmare In the Sky: Why Your Flight Back To Iowa Is Probably Cancelled

By Kerri Mac
 2 days ago
Flying during the holidays is stressful enough. Iowans trying to travel back home over the course of the next few days will probably be experiencing some wrenches thrown into their travel plans. Earlier this week, I received an email regarding my flight back home. I use airline travel every...

Happy 2022: Major Winter Storm to Hit Eastern Iowa New Years Day

There is good news and bad news associated with an upcoming winter storm that is set to pulverize the midwest, including eastern Iowa this New Years Day. The good news: if you have plans tomorrow, New Year's Eve, you'll be okay. The storm won't hit until Saturday. The bad news, you may be stuck at your New Years' party until January 2nd. Why? We could get 7 or more inches of snow.
Firehouse Subs In Davenport Permanently Closes

After over 3 years of serving subs to residents of Davenport and the rest of the Quad Cities, Firehouse Subs at 5 points intersection has closed permanently. There was no announcement of the sub shop closing leaving patrons and community members wondering and speculating. Firehouse Subs opened its Davenport location...
Iowans Are Likely to Ring in 2022 with One Very Expensive Cocktail

2022 is coming fast, hooray! And that means for a lot of us it will be fancy cocktail time! Whether you're staying home or hitting a bar/restaurant for a party, one thing seems certain: this is Iowa so people or going to be drinking! So if champagne isn't on the menu, what is our cocktail of choice here in Iowa? It's actually one of the if not THE most expensive one can order when at a bar.
Traveling to Northern Iowa Today? Don’t, The Roads Are All Ice

2021 will end with a good chance for the white stuff. As you may have seen on our site earlier this morning, there's snow and/or a wintery mix in our forecast for tomorrow, Tuesday. But for residents further in northeast Iowa, winter arrived last night and is wreaking havoc on the roads this morning.
Your Official Iowa Winter Survival Kit: You Best Stock-Up on These

It's here. WINTER. Just look outside. I sure hope you're prepared. There are so many things that you need to be prepared for. So, today I have your official 2021/'22 Iowa Winter Survival Home Kit. After all, winters in Eastern Iowa require some serious TLC. And by TLC I mean Timely Liquor Care. So grab LOTS of the five items below, and this winter will be over and it will be March before you know it!
Inside the Abandoned Catfish Bend Casino near Burlington, Iowa

There is a former riverboat casino that is abandoned and still floating on the Illinois/Iowa border nearly adrift in the Mississippi River near Burlington. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The first casinos...
700 Iowans Will Lose Their Jobs Ahead of the New Year

TPI Composites in Newton will be ending its manufacture of wind turbines tomorrow. 700 people will lose their jobs. A posting from Iowa Workforce Development’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act website came in mid-October, first sharing the information with the public. The law in Iowa requires companies to inform the state of mass layoffs or plant closures within 60 days.
Cedar Rapids Changes Snow Removal Requirements

It's official. There is no going back now. Winter is here to stay after most of Eastern Iowa got their first measurable snowfall of the winter season on Tuesday. More of the white stuff is actually in the forecast for later today. Since the shovels and snow blowers are out, the city of Cedar Rapids is reminding residents and businesses that the snow removal requirements have changed since last year.
Iowa Quietly Celebrates Its Dodransbicentennial

Radio Iowa says that the state doesn't often have a lot of official public celebrations of its anniversary on December 28 because of the likelihood of inclement winter weather. Well sure enough, with a snow event barreling down on much of the state today, Iowa will very quietly turn 175.
How Much You Need to Earn to be “Middle Class” in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois

Middle class is an idea we seem to be pretty comfortable with, until we try to define it. More than half of us are part of it, but what does being “middle class” really mean? We hear it described as shrinking, but who or what is “middle class” anyway? To me, the term has always described working people who earn enough to be secure. Wage earners who earn enough to purchase homes, vehicles, and some extras while keeping their bills paid. Investopedia defines the term like this; “The middle class is a description given to individuals and households who typically fall between the working class and the upper class within a socio-economic hierarchy. In Western cultures, persons in the middle class tend to have a higher proportion of college degrees than those in the working class, have more income available for consumption, and may own property. Those in the middle class often are employed as professionals, managers, and civil servants.”
WOW! This Midwestern Home Has a Nightclub Inside [PHOTOS]

Tired of waiting in line to get into the club? Aren't you just wishing you could hit a bar where everyone knows your name 'cuz they live with you? Well, then I have a house for YOU! It's located in the state of Indiana and will cost you less than a million bucks. OHH, and that nightclub it's got inside, you can make money off this house by charging your friends and their plus one to show up.
Longtime Iowa City Restaurant Set To Be Demolished [PHOTOS]

Back in June of 2020, there was universal outrage in the Iowa City area as a longtime restaurant announced they were closing their doors. The Mill had been open for nearly 60 years. Efforts immediately sprung up to try and get the building listed as a historic location. But it now appears those efforts have failed.
Southeast Iowa Teacher and Firefighter Lose Daughter on Christmas Day

The loss of a child is one that no one should have to experience. Especially when that loss comes on Christmas Day. According to Voice of Muscatine, Heidi and Andy Summitt unexpectedly lost their 15-year-old daughter Cameron on Christmas morning. She was a sophomore at Muscatine High School. The Summit family is a big part of the community as Heidi is a Kindergarten teacher at Jefferson School and Andy has been with the Muscatine Fire Department for the last 20 years. The Department posted their thoughts on their Facebook page.
Snow And Frigid Temperatures Will Help End 2021

As I sat in our living room last night amid thunder and lightning, rain, and then sleet, you really have to give it to mother nature. She really wanted to cram it all in on my final day of holiday vacation. This was after the temperature on Christmas Eve day reached the low 50's, and my kids played outside with jackets on Christmas Day! But, if you wait long enough, winter will always win here in Iowa. It looks like this week could turn white and cold.
Iowa Boy’s Rich Discovery Gives Others a Merry Christmas

Christmas itself may be over, but the stories of Christmas miracles are not. If you found $100 on the street, what would you do with it? Put gas in the car? Take it to the nearest restaurant for an amazing meal? It's a lot of money for a 12-year-old. If you're sixth-grader Jacob Boller from Clear Lake, you don't keep it or spend it on yourself, you pay it forward and make a merry Christmas for other kids your age who really needed it.
An Iowan Visited All 955 Towns/Cities in Iowa in the Last 5 Years

We didn't realize that the state of Iowa had so many towns and cities!. According to a new article from the Des Moines Register, an Iowa transplant by the name of Dave Miglin is now more familiar with our state than most. After moving to Iowa from Atlanta for work back in 2014, he found himself on a mission to visit every single city and town in Iowa, a mission he completed earlier this summer.
