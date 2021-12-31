ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiv Sahai and Sons Pvt. Ltd. launches Mint My Gold - The safest online gold investment platform

atlantanews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Shiv Sahai and Sons Pvt. Ltd. was rooted in Chennai since 1971 and is India's one of the leading large-scale functioning international and domestic bullion trading enterprises. Shiv Sahai and Sons Pvt. Ltd. has recently announced the launch of...

www.atlantanews.net

AFP

India's year of the unicorn: Startups in spotlight of 2021 tech boom

Sumit Gupta has had a big year -- turning 30, getting married and seeing his startup become one of India's newest tech unicorns. Hampered by the coronavirus pandemic and too busy expanding and getting funding for his cryptocurrency platform CoinDCX, his team finally grabbed a few days on the beach in Goa to celebrate recently. "That was very delightful to everyone," Gupta told AFP. "It's been a very, very exciting journey. I've learned a lot... The future of India is very bright." This year 44 Indian unicorns -- privately held startups valued at more than $1 billion -- were minted as investors piled money into a country long overlooked despite its vast potential.
BUSINESS
u.today

Bholdus Blockchain Finally Goes Live in Mainnet, Shares Web3 and Metaverse Ambitions

MARKETS
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Global Lime Market To Be Driven By The Growing Construction Industry Across The Globe In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Lime Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global lime market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
u.today

Justin Sun Deposited Almost $600 Million Worth of Ethereum on Binance Since December

MARKETS
MARKETS
mining.com

Harvest Gold shares drop on strategic investment by Crescat

Harvest Gold (TSXV:HVG) announced on Thursday that Crescat Portfolio Management LLC, a global macro asset management firm based in Denver, Colorado, has become a new strategic investor in the company. The parties have entered into a subscription agreement under which Crescat will purchase 3.4 million units of Harvest Gold at...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

NEWJ jumps 10 spots in Top Global Digital First Publishers by Tubular Inc; now ranks at the 25th position

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): NEWJ (New Emerging World of Journalism Limited) jumps 10 spots and has been ranked 25th among the top global digital-first publishers. NEWJ is the only Indian news publisher to consistently find a place in the top 50 "Digital First Media and Entertainment Properties" by Tubular Labs Inc., a leading global social video analytics company.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Semiconductor Intellectual Properties Market SIZE & Opportunities 2022 Analysis by Key Players - ARM (Softbank Group), Synopsys, Imagination Technologies, Cadence Design Systems, Ceva, Rambus, Mentor Graphics

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Semiconductor Intellectual Properties Market – Global Size & Share Research Report 2021-2028". Semiconductor intellectual properties (SIPs) are considered to be the building blocks or reusable design core components of chip design layout, logic for instances, transistor cells, which are either created by the users for its own use and/or licensed to other users.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Medical Mattresses Market is Booming Worldwide with GEL-A-MED, Skytron, David Scott Company

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Medical Mattresses Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Anetic Aid, Schmitz u.Soehne, Mediland Enterprise, Sizewise, GEL-A-MED, Skytron, Eschmann Equipment, Kohlas, David Scott Company, Shor-Line, Eswell, ROHO, Geratherm Medical AG & AADCO Medical etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Workplace Transformation Services Market | Industry Analysis and Forecast 2021-2027 | Key Players ATOS, Wipro, Unisys, NTT Data, Intel, Infosys, IBM, HCL Technologies, Computer Sciences, Citrix Systems

The Workplace Transformation Services Market research report contains in-depth analysis of a wide range of topics, including recent technological advancements, global industry trends, market size, share, and emerging technologies. In addition, a variety of exploratory research approaches, including primary and secondary research, were used to develop an analytical understanding of the market. The research report is authoritative because it includes a professional examination of various business facts, such as key regions, global market players, prospects, triggers, constraints, and obstacles. The research looks at the current and future state of major applications, as well as their potential.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Leukaphereis Products Market billion dollar global business with unlimited potential | Terumo, ZenBio, Fresenius, Lonza

Latest publication on 'Global Leukaphereis Products Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' is added in HTF MI research reporsitory provides in-depth analysis, Competitive scenario, and future market trends and strategies. The regional analysis includes countries like USA, Germany, China, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, BeNeLux, Nordic Nations, Middle East & Africa and many other countries along with major players profiled such as Haemonetics Corporation (United States), Terumo BC, Inc (United States), Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Guangzhou Daji Medical Science and Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Macopharma SA (France), Caltag Medsystem Limited (United Kingdom), ZenBio (United States), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany) and Lonza Group AG (Switzerland). The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Biomass Fuel Testing Market 2021 Global Business Opportunities Twin Ports Testing, Sterling Analytical, SOCOTEC, SGS, ORTECH Consulting, Mineral Labs, Kiwa

The Biomass Fuel Testing Market research report contains in-depth analysis of a wide range of topics, including recent technological advancements, global industry trends, market size, share, and emerging technologies. In addition, a variety of exploratory research approaches, including primary and secondary research, were used to develop an analytical understanding of the market. The research report is authoritative because it includes a professional examination of various business facts, such as key regions, global market players, prospects, triggers, constraints, and obstacles. The research looks at the current and future state of major applications, as well as their potential.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Dielectric Shoes Market Is Booming Worldwide with Skellerup, Thorne & Derrick, Raychem, Giasco

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Dielectric Shoes Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Dielectric Shoes market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
pymnts

Verifying Customers at the Speed of Crypto Requires AML/KYC Reset

Being able to identify your customers accurately and quickly is no longer something cryptocurrency companies can afford to ignore. Increasingly, having a strong know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) process “is table stakes to be in the industry, and to be a reputable player,” said Steve Munford, CEO of identity verification company Trulioo.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Whales Are Accumulating 10 Altcoins on Ethereum Competitor Avalanche, According to On-Chain Data

New data from a whale-surveilling website reveals which crypto assets are being devoured by the top 1,000 Avalanche (AVAX) whales. According to WhaleStats, which recently began keeping track of the smart contract platform and Ethereum (ETH) competitor, deep-pocketed AVAX investors are, on average, snapping up thousands of dollars worth of stablecoins and other altcoins.
PETS
atlantanews.net

Financial Auditing Professional Services Market to see Booming Business Sentiments | Grant Thornton, Mazars, Moore Stephens

The Financial Auditing Professional Services research report combines vital data incorporating the competitive landscape, global, regional, and country-specific market size, market growth analysis, market share, recent developments, and market growth in segmentation. Furthermore, the Financial Auditing Professional Services research report offers information and thoughtful facts like share, revenue, historical data, and global market share. It also highlights vital aspects like opportunities, driving, product scope, market overview, and driving force.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Cryptocurrencies to Buy in 2022

Phase 2 of a major upgrade should provide a boost to Ethereum in 2022. Solana's fast transaction speeds and low costs position it well for the future. Avalanche's ecosystem should enjoy strong growth with a ringing endorsement from Deloitte. You can't depend on history repeating itself. The raging bull market...
MARKETS

