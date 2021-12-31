Man Utd chiefs to welcome Alvarez agent to England as deal edges closer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side's crucial match against Chelsea will go ahead on Sunday despite three new coronavirus cases in his camp as another Premier League fixture was called off. Klopp refused to name the players on Friday as they were awaiting test results but forward Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson Becker were absent from pictures released by Liverpool of a club training session. Both sides will regard the match at Stamford Bridge as a must-win game as they seek to keep pace with defending champions Manchester City, who are eight points clear at the top. "We have three new Covid cases in the team and a few more in the staff so it's not so cool at the moment," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO