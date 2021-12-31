ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd chiefs to welcome Alvarez agent to England as deal edges closer

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United chiefs are ready to welcome the agent of River Plate striker Jorge Alvarez to England. Sport says Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan are all...

www.tribalfootball.com

The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte warns January window alone will not turn Spurs into challengers

Antonio Conte has warned that it will take more than the January transfer window to turn his side into Premier League challengers.Conte is planning a meeting with chairman Daniel Levy and football managing director Fabio Paratici to discuss the plans for January, having made his initial assessments on his squad.The Italian has been vocal about extra quality being required despite lifting an under-performing squad into the top-four race.Several key additions over the next few weeks could help Spurs push towards Champions League qualification, but Conte says there is no quick fix that will see the club make ground on Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

What the papers sayArsenal are making strides to tie down England international Bukayo Saka, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.Elsewhere, The Sun reports that just after signing Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, 21, for £55million, Barcelona are again eyeing-up the English Premier League club for talent.  The paper writes that Barca are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Barcelona#England#Real Madrid#Manchester United Chiefs#River Plate#Bayern Munich#Tribal Football
The Independent

Liverpool are used to the challenge of catching Manchester City – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players are used to the challenge of trying to keep pace with Manchester City and do not find it mentally draining.By the time his side kick-off against second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday they could be 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and defending champions – albeit with two games in hand.The last two Covid-impacted seasons has seen the Reds and City both win a title each by a large gap, but the need to be almost-perfect every campaign has not gone away since 2018-19 when Liverpool earned 97 points but finished...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City facing best Arsenal team since I came to England – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be facing the best Arsenal team since he arrived in England six years ago when they head to north London on New Year’s Day.City moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday night.But Arsenal have sneaked quietly into the top four on the back of four-straight victories under Guardiola’s former assistant, Mikel Arteta Guardiola also feels the Gunners will be missing their “most important player” in Arteta, who will be absent from the touchline due to Covid-19.“Maybe right now we are going to face one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man Utd cruise past Covid-hit Burnley to strengthen top-four hopes

Manchester United cruised to a morale-boosting 3-1 win against Burnley on the eve of Alex Ferguson's 80th birthday on Thursday to strengthen their push for a Premier League top-four finish. Scott McTominay put United in front early and a Ben Mee own goal doubled their lead before Cristiano Ronaldo finished impudently to put Ralf Rangnick's men 3-0 up. Veteran winger Aaron Lennon punctured the party atmosphere at Old Trafford towards the end of the first half, giving Sean Dyche's depleted team hope, but United largely bossed a flat second period. The Red Devils are now in sixth spot, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand after interim manager Rangnick shuffled his pack following a disappointing draw at Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Gerrard reveals transfer talks

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says they won't buy for the sake of it. Villa have spent close to £330million since returning to the Premier League in 2019 and Gerrard, appointed in November, is eager to make his mark on the squad. “The important thing is we'll only make...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool's Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side's crucial match against Chelsea will go ahead on Sunday despite three new coronavirus cases in his camp as another Premier League fixture was called off. Klopp refused to name the players on Friday as they were awaiting test results but forward Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson Becker were absent from pictures released by Liverpool of a club training session. Both sides will regard the match at Stamford Bridge as a must-win game as they seek to keep pace with defending champions Manchester City, who are eight points clear at the top. "We have three new Covid cases in the team and a few more in the staff so it's not so cool at the moment," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City attacker Sterling: Man Utd striker Ronaldo just phenomenal

Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling admits he grew up idolising Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Sterling says he's long been a fan of the veteran striker. “Ronaldo is a phenomenal footballer," Sterling said. “Cristiano is 36 years old, but he keeps himself in good psychological and physical shape. We must...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City player ratings: Bukayo Saka shines despite late Gunners defeat

Arsenal suffered a late 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in an entertaining New Year’s Day clash in the Premier League.The Gunners made a fast start as they looked to build on their good recent form, though it was City who almost opened the scoring as Ruben Dias nodded a cross just wide.When the breakthrough came it was at the other end, a low finish from Bukayo Saka, while Gabriel Martinelli almost curled in a second before the interval.After the break it was a rapid turnaround though: Granit Xhaka fouled Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez netted the resulting penalty, before Gabriel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal great Henry: Sancho not pushing himself at Man Utd

Arsenal great Thierry Henry feels Jadon Sancho is failing to push himself at Manchester United. Sancho won praise from manager Ralf Rangnick after victory over Burnley last night. But Henry said: "Those are the types of players you want to watch but he is playing within himself. "When you are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scott McTominay provides the spark as Manchester United ease past Burnley

After something of a glum Christmas, characterised by Covid outbreaks and that dismal showing at St James’ Park, Ralf Rangnick can at least celebrate the new year with three points and a good win. Three goals in the opening 35 minutes sent Manchester United on their way to the biggest and best win of Rangnick’s interim spell so far, as relegation-threatened Burnley were swatted aside at Old Trafford.An early breakthrough by the excellent Scott McTominay was followed by a Ben Mee own goal and customary Cristiano Ronaldo strike before the interval. Aaron Lennon pulled one back in reply but it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Juventus eyeing Liverpool striker Divock Origi

Juventus are eyeing Liverpool striker Divock Origi. La Gazzetta dello Sport says Juventus could make a shock swoop for Origi if Alvaro Morata leaves for Barcelona. The Spanish striker is said to be sure that Juve do not want to make his loan move from Atletico Madrid permanent, and has therefore given the green light to join the Clasico rivals of former team Real Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Rangnick plays down prospect of Man Utd buying in January

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has played down the prospect of buying in January. Rangnick was asked about his plans after victory over Burnley on Thursday night. He said, “My focus is on the current players. "As I said, we have enough players in the squad and there is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Lage has more questions than answers ahead of Wolves’ trip to Manchester United

Wolves boss Bruno Lage admits even his players cannot say how ready they will be to face Manchester United.The squad have been battling a coronavirus outbreak which forced the postponement of Tuesday’s trip to Arsenal.It came after Boxing Day’s visit of Watford was called off after the Hornets were unable to field a side because of the virus.Wolves go to Old Trafford on Monday – their first Premier League game since drawing 0-0 with Chelsea on December 19 – with Lage conceding he is yet to discover who will be available.He said: “After 10 days without playing, in your mind,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

