Browns strength versus Steelers weakness could decide Monday Night Football

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers matchup for the second time this season, this time on Monday Night Football. The stakes are quite high for both teams. Whoever loses the game (or if it is a tie), is out of the playoff picture. The winner could still be competing for the AFC North crown depending on how things play out on Sunday.

It will also be Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s last home game.

In their first matchup, Pittsburgh scored the final 12 points of the game, two touchdowns with failed extra points due to an injury to their kicker. The Cleveland offense struggled to get much going on the ground while missing Kareem Hunt (who could miss Monday as well).

Weeks later, the two teams match up again with a very clear area of strength versus weakness showing up:

In Week 8, Nick Chubb only rushed for 61 yards on 16 carries. D’Ernest Johnson, filling in for Hunt, had four carries for 22 yards. Eight weeks later, will the results be different or will the Steelers be able to load up against the run and force QB Baker Mayfield and the passing game to be the key to the offense?

Chubb had a rough couple of weeks since returning from the COVID-19 list but really showed more flash in Week 16. With a couple of extra days of rest (played Saturday and now on Monday night), Chubb should be fresh to go against whatever defense Pittsburgh throws his way.

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Mike Tomlin, Antonio Brown

NFL fans are praising Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin following the wild scene with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who began his career with Pittsburgh, appeared to quit mid-game during Tampa Bay’s contest against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver...
NFL
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
