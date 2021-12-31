ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Data says Baker Mayfield historically bad in 'crunch time'

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXEaZ_0dZsHYG600

Fans of the Cleveland Browns look at the title of this piece with some version of “thanks Captain Obvious” running through their heads. QB Baker Mayfield has struggled in some of the most important times of games during his career. While all of the blame, and credit to be clear, should never be placed on one player’s shoulders, Mayfield has been consistent in his struggles.

It is also important to try to take things into context. Many Browns fans only watch their team play and maybe some of the primetime games. It can be easy to see Mayfield fail and feel like “every other good quarterback doesn’t.”

That is why data is so important, it helps cut through any anecdotal references, sampling biases and opinions while trying to put things into context. Using data, Baker Mayfield hasn’t just been bad in the most important times but historically so:

First, as it is explained in the lower part of the graph, %OE is a data point looking at how successful drives were compared to expectations. For example, if a team starts with the ball on the 5-yard line (95 yards to go) with under a minute left, not much is expected of that team.

Second, we understand that this is not a measure of overall quarterback play. Trent Green and Nick Foles are not top 10 quarterbacks since 1999 and Matt Ryan, Philip Rivers and Kyler Murray are not bottom 50 players.

Third, it is important to note that the data goes all the way back to 1999. This isn’t just recent data but looking at a wide variety of quarterbacks over the last 20 plus years. Cleveland quarterbacks Jason Campbell, Tim Couch and Robert Griffin III are found above Mayfield on this list.

Finally, it does help put Mayfield’s struggles into context. Within two scores with 10 minutes or less left in the game, the Browns starting quarterback has historically struggled to have successful drives resulting in points. It has been clear that he hasn’t been able to lead his team to come back or late-game wins but successful drives are even historically difficult for the former top overall pick.

There is often little explanation as to why some players are so good in crunch time, like Foles, but struggle to be consistent otherwise. There is often little explanation for why some players are good to great most of the time but struggle to be “clutch,” like Ryan or Rivers.

Mayfield has been good at times during games but has clearly struggled to bring his teams back when needed most. He’s got two games left in 2021 to change that narrative if the team needs to come back, but it will take some time and many drives before the data changes.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Makes His Thoughts On Ben Roethlisberger Very Clear

Though he didn’t definitively say he’s retiring at the end of the season, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made it sound like Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns will be his last time playing at Heinz Field. “Looking at the bigger picture, I would say all...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Baker Mayfield Says 2021 Uniquely Negative Due To Drama ‘Within The Building’ Team Had To ‘Handle Internally’

Every team in the AFC North remains not just in playoff contention, but in the race for the AFC North. I believe the path for any team other than the Cincinnati Bengals involves said team losing out, with games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns to close out the season, but regardless, with two games left to go, every team is alive—even if not all of them have a winning record.
NFL
AllSteelers

Joe Haden on Taking Advantage of Baker Mayfield

PITTSBURGH -- It's no secret Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is playing with injuries this season, and the Pittsburgh Steelers know it's a way to take advantage. Steelers cornerback Joe Haden said to gain a step on Mayfield in Week 17, Pittsburgh's defense needs to "hit him a little bit." In doing so, they'll throw off his mobility, which could lead to another four-interception game like he had against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.
NFL
NBC Sports

Baker Mayfield’s harness “definitely hindered him”

Even after four years of starting for the Browns, it’s still not clear what quarterback Baker Mayfield will become. This year, his performance has been undermined by a series of injuries, starting with a shoulder that he dislocated while making a tackle after throwing an interception in Week Two against the Texans.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Robert Griffin Iii
Person
Tim Couch
Person
Jason Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Data#The Cleveland Browns#Benbbaldwin#Oe
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

OJ Simpson Has 1-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown

When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Happened With Antonio Brown

Tom Brady was asked postgame about what happened with wide receiver Antonio Brown during Sunday’s win in New York. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, per Bruce Arians, stormed off the field after getting benched. The former All-Pro wide receiver, who came to Tampa Bay...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Coach Has Telling Update On WR Antonio Brown

The Buccaneers‘ injury report on Thursday turned a lot of heads, as Antonio Brown was listed as a non-participant due to an ankle injury. On Friday afternoon, Buccaneers interim coach Harold Goodwin had an update on the All-Pro wide receiver. Goodwin told reporters that Brown “tweaked” his ankle a...
NFL
The Big Lead

Antonio Brown Lost His Mind and Quit the Buccaneers Mid-Game

Antonio Brown apparently didn't feel like playing any more on Sunday. In the middle of the third quarter, during a Tampa Bay Buccaneers possession, Brown just took off his jersey and pads and jogged to the locker room while waving to the crowd. It was bizarre. Check this out:. The...
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

58K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy