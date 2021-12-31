ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden, Manchin spoke about social spending bill after Manchin’s rejection – adviser

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Senator Joe Manchin spoke about the “Build Back Better” bill a day after the conservative Democratic senator publicly rejected the president’s social spending plans, a White House adviser said on Friday. “He (Biden) has some confidence about that (bill), including...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

From AOC to Joe Manchin, the winners and losers in a tumultuous 2021 in US politics

As 2021 comes to a close, it is pretty clear that the year was a loss for many people. It began with a violent assault on the US Capitol in an attempt to subvert democracy as the president repeated lies about the election being stolen. That would set the tone for the rest of the poisonous year in politics. Similarly, the world entered its second full year in a pandemic and despite the emergence of a vaccine in record time, a large sliver of the country rebuffed calls to get immunised.In turn, the year has ended much as it began,...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Biden's Build Back Better bill is dead: Rep. Nicole Malliotakis

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-NY, joined ‘America Reports’ to give her take on the state of President Biden's Build Back Better bill. REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS: Well, I think the Build Back Better bill, as is, is dead. Republicans unanimously voted against it in the House. We see Senator Manchin coming out. I think there’s other Democrats, quite frankly, in the Senate who are not comfortable voting for this bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Axios

Senate Dems, Biden resume Manchin chase to salvage BBB

The Senate Democratic Caucus sees salvaging the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better package as key to boosting the party’s chances in this fall's midterms, especially as President Biden’s popularity sags in the polls. Why it matters: The White House isn't the only one still courting Sen. Joe Manchin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s Agenda

The success or failure of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda could depend on a single senator from a mountainous state who has idiosyncratic views and is not especially popular in his own party. That’s right: Biden’s future may lie in the hands of Mitt Romney. The Utah senator introduced...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spending Bill#Reuters#Democratic#Cnn#Democrats#Republicans
Slate

The One Thing Biden Is Doing Exceptionally Well

As 2021 draws to a close, President Joe Biden has good reason to be frustrated. His legislative agenda is stymied in the Senate. His executive authority is under assault from Donald Trump’s judges. His administration was blindsided, again, by a spiraling COVID surge, this time with omicron. But there is one front on which Biden has a near-perfect score: judicial nominations. Over the past year, the White House has put forth slate after slate of diverse, well-qualified, progressive nominees—and the Senate has swiftly confirmed them. Biden’s breakneck pace, combined with his choice of nontraditional judges, has shattered too many records to count. No, the president has not loosened Donald Trump’s stranglehold on the Supreme Court. But his transformation of the lower courts will still have a profound impact on American law for decades to come.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
White House
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Says America Won’t Be ‘Model of Democracy’ If Voting Rights Are Not Passed

Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday that America will no longer be the “role model” of democracy for the world if Congress fails to pass an elections bill. Since West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin again ruined Democrats’ hope of passing President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, Democrats have switched their focus to voting rights legislation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bucks County Courier Times

TWO VIEWS: I was wrong about Joe Manchin's weak character

For months people have been saying to me — until I got sick of hearing it — that the Democrats in Congress are a mess, their own worst enemies. They're disorganized, divided and disloyal, my friends told me. Joe Manchin is an untrustworthy snake. That's why they're going to fail to pass President Biden's big climate, social spending and tax bill — and as a result they're going lose in the midterm election and possibly lose The White House as well in 2024.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tampa Bay Times

Am I naïve to think Senators Manchin and Sinema are doing what they think is right? | Letters

Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2 trillion bill | Dec. 21. How come Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, etc., are standing up for the poor and preparing America for the future when they fight for their beliefs in Congress, but Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are blinkered conservatives and disloyal to their party when they adamantly stick by what they think is best for the country? Maybe they’re all doing what they believe is right, they just disagree. Yeah, I’m hopelessly naïve, I know.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fast Company

Biden’s defense bill includes $30 million to support ‘Havana syndrome’ victims

This week, President Joe Biden signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act, his $768 billion defense spending bill. Buried inside is a provision that allocates some $30 million to treat “Havana syndrome.” Whether you read mainstream news stories (or online conspiracy theories), you’ve likely seen mentions of this mysterious illness popping up more and more frequently.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

73K+
Followers
37K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy