ProShares, the first US-based company to launch a Bitcoin ETF, is now exploring the realm of Metaverse by planning to launch an exclusive Metaverse ETF. ProShares on Tuesday filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to seek approval to launch a ProShares Metaverse Theme ETF, an ETF that will track the Solactive Metaverse Theme Index which includes firms that are associated with the metaverse technology.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO