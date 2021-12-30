Sauk Rapids Native Prow Scores Goal in NHL Debut

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO