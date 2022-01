ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man was shot and killed in Allentown in broad daylight Friday. Then police and SWAT teams moved into two nearby homes in the 300 block of North Ninth Street. Allentown police and tactical teams with rifles drawn and shields up approached a home. They then did the same with the neighboring home and after about 15 minutes, two men, both cuffed, and an elderly woman, not cuffed, were taken from the home.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO