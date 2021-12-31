ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claws - Episode 4.06 - Chapter Six: Greed - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article· Desna opens up a second nail salon but a rival salon owner...

The Goldbergs - Episode 9.10 - You Only Die Once, Or Twice, But Never Three Times - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“You Only Die Once, or Twice, but Never Three Times” – Beverly creates a plan to save Formica Mike’s (Richard Kind) failing marriage, but her efforts quickly backfire. Meanwhile, Barry enlists Adam and friends to create a James Bond-themed home movie in his ongoing efforts to court Joanne, but her response leaves him with a bruised ego. Both Barry and Beverly learn valuable lessons in love on an all-new episode of the “The Goldbergs,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The Wonder Years - Episode 1.10 - Lads And Ladies And Us - Press Release

“Lads and Ladies and Us” – Bill and Lillian decide to join high society club Lads & Ladies as a way to introduce Kim and Dean to positive influences in the community. Bill, Kim and Dean fit right in, but things take a turn when Lillian is treated differently for being a working mom on this episode of “The Wonder Years,” airing WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV Fanatic

Claws Season 4 Episode 1

Claws Season 4 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Kenan - Episode 2.01 - 2.02 - Press Releases

01/03/2022 (08:00PM - 08:30PM) (Monday) : With Gary’s help, Kenan signs up for a dating app that he might not be ready for while Rick has an interesting date of his own. Mika and Pam strategize to help Tami when she is caught in an unflattering situation by a tabloid photographer.
Star Trek: Discovery - Episode 4.07 - …But to Connect - Press Release

Episode 407: “…But to Connect” (Available to stream Thursday, December 30th) Tensions rise as representatives from across the galaxy gather to confront the threat of the Dark Matter Anomaly. Zora’s new sentience raises difficult questions. Written by: Terri Hughes Burton & Carlos Cisco. Directed by: Lee...
New Amsterdam - Episode 4.12 - The Crossover - Press Release

Helen takes the reins at NHS Hampstead Hospital while Max gets creative to help a patient in need. Reynolds reaches a decision about Dr. Malvo. Iggy and Bloom help their patients understand the underlying cause of their stress. Dr. Wilder employs more unconventional techniques.
Naomi - Episode 1.02 - Unidentified Flying Object - Press Release

Following a shocking revelation by Dee (Alexander Wraith), Naomi (Kaci Walfall) enlists her friends to dig deeper into the mystery surrounding unexplained occurrences in Port Oswego and whether they have anything to do with her past. Meanwhile, Naomi’s parents (Barry Watson and Mouzam Makkar) are caught off guard by Naomi’s interrogations. Another ominous encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) leaves Naomi shaken, and she seeks Dee’s help in taking the next step to embracing her destiny.
Call Me Kat - Episode 2.02 - Call Me By My Middle Name - Press Release

KAT CELEBRATES HER ANNIVERSARY ON THE ALL-NEW TIME PERIOD PREMIERE OF "CALL ME KAT" THURSDAY, JANUARY 13, ON FOX. Kat struggles to find the perfect way to celebrate her anniversary. Meanwhile, Randi and Carter continue to navigate their new relationship in the all-new "Call Me By My Middle Name" time period premiere episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Jan. 13 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-202) (TV-14 D, L)
Two Sentence Horror Stories - Episode 3.01 - 3.02 - Press Release

"Crush" - (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV) OUR HOUSE IS FILLED WITH MEMORIES... - Living amongst their hoard of forgotten memories, elderly twin sisters Mabel and Jane are at each other's throats until they find a common enemy. Jacqueline Robbins, Joyce Robbins and Matthew Kevin Anderson star. Kailey & Sam Spear directed the episode written by Amy Do Thurlow. (#310). Original airdate 1/16/2022.
The Conners - Episode 4.10 - Spills, Pills And The Midnight Lasagna - Press Release

“Spills, Pills and The Midnight Lasagna” – The Conners celebrate Mark when he makes dean’s list at his new magnet school; but when Darlene and the family learn what he’s been doing to keep up with his classmates, it’s anything but a party. Meanwhile Jackie continues to navigate her relationship with Neville on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
A Discovery of Witches - Season 3 - Episode Titles and Synopsis

Thanks to Imzadi for sending us the following from the German Sky TV Site. They have kindly translated the Titles and Descriptions for us. Note: Obviously title may change/be translated differently. Consequences. Diana mourns the death of her foster mother, Emily Mather, who was murdered by Peter Knox. When Diana...
Our Kind Of People - Episode 1.11 - It Is Not Light We Need, but Fire - Press Release

"OUR KIND OF PEOPLE" - (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. TEDDY GIVES ANGELA AN ULTIMATUM ON AN ALL-NEW "OUR KIND OF PEOPLE" TUESDAY, JANUARY 18 ON FOX. Teddy gives Angela an ultimatum. Raymond regains his confidence and makes an offer to Leah. Aunt Piggy is shocked when a face from the past reappears. A death shocks the Franklin/Dupont families in the all-new "It Is Not Light We Need, but Fire" episode of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE airing Tuesday, Jan. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (OKP-111) (TV-14 D,L,S)
Pivoting - Episode 1.02 - My Friend Died - Press Release

AMY GETS HER FIRST DOSE OF SURVIVOR'S GUILT ON THE ALL-NEW TIME PERIOD PREMIERE OF "PIVOTING" THURSDAY, JANUARY 13 ON FOX. Survivor's guilt causes Amy to spin out, thinking that death is around every corner. Jodie's relationship with her trainer seems to take on a new light after she has a heroic moment, and Sarah gets bullied for not slacking enough at her new "relaxing" job in the all-new "My Friend Died!" time period premiere episode of PIVOTING airing Thursday, Jan. 13 (9:30-10:00 PM ET) on FOX. (PIV-103) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
Queens - Episode 1.10 - Nasty Girl Records - Press Release

“Nasty Girl Records” – Putting old rivalries aside, the ladies embark on a new career venture with Zadie, aka “Lady Z.” Meanwhile, Jill faces her past while standing up to her disapproving father and Naomi encourages Zadie to demand justice on an all-new episode of “Queens,” TUESDAY, JAN. 11 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TVLine

TVLine Items: Bones' American Idol Exit Confirmed, Queer Eye Trailer and More

Bobby Bones, who been MIA from American Idol Season 20 promos thus far, has confirmed that his four-year run as the reality-TV juggernaut’s in-house mentor has come to an end. “My contract with my new network won’t let me do another show right now,” Bones somewhat-cryptically shared during a recent Instagram AMA. “Love Idol, BTW. Was a great 4 years.” Bones shared zero details on his new commitment (“The network hasn’t even announced the show yet”), other than to say, “As soon as I can say [why I was in Costa Rica], I will…. But it’s a really good show.” Bones this Friday night co-hosted CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, with ET‘s Rachel Smith. American Idol launches its milestone 20th season (and fifth on ABC) on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8/7c. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Real Time With Bill Maher will return for Season 20 on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10/9c on HBO. * Peacock’s six-part sports documentary Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will debut its first two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 6. Watch a trailer here. * Netflix has released a trailer for Queer Eye Season 6, premiering Friday, Dec. 31: Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
TV & VIDEOS
Ordinary Joe - Episode 1.10 - Snow Globe - Promotional Photos + Press Release

01/03/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : When Gwen’s school chorus honors her with a tribute concert, she reconnects with an old flame. Cop Joe and Amy push each other to confront some hard truths. Music Joe’s world is rocked when Amy discloses a big secret. Nurse Joe and Jenny readjust to being long distance after spending the holidays as a family.
