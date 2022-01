Governor Phil Murphy said he has no plans to shut down public schools in New Jersey, even as COVID-19 cases in the state hit an all-time high. “We will do everything we can to keep our kids in schools,” Murphy said during a press briefing on Monday, adding that it’s up to each individual school district to decide whether to switch to online classes. “We have no desire to return to remote learning which is suboptimal, as we all know, in terms of learning, instruction and learning loss.”

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO