Public Health

COVID-driven flight delays, cancellations persist on 2021’s final day

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Thousands of flights within the United States and internationally were delayed or canceled early on Friday, adding to the travel disruptions during the holiday week due to adverse weather and rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant https://www.reuters.com/world/us/experts-warn-omicron-blizzard-disrupt-us-next-month-2021-12-30. Over 2,400 flights were canceled globally as of early Friday, including over...

IN THIS ARTICLE
INDUSTRY

