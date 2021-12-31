ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Province Diamonds Provides Additional Detail on Proposed New Financing Arrangement

By Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.
 2 days ago

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTCQX: MPVD) is pleased to announce further details regarding its proposed financing arrangement involving its largest shareholder, Mr. Dermot Desmond (the "Proposed Arrangement"). While the arrangements are non-binding, Mountain Province is working...

VOYAGER DIGITAL EXECUTIVES ADOPT AUTOMATIC SECURITIES DISPOSITION PLAN

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced that two executive officers of the Company have adopted automatic securities disposition plans ("ASDPs"). The ASDP...
Aspen Aerogels Provides Update On BASF Supply Arrangement

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. a technology leader in sustainability solutions, provided an update on the termination of its supply arrangement with BASF Polyurethanes (“BASF”), which was previously disclosed in Aspen’s Form 10-Q filed November 4, 2021 and updated in a Form 8-K filing by the Company dated December 27, 2021.
Faraday
Indonesia bans coal exports in January over domestic supply worries

Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of coal used in electricity generation, on Saturday said it has banned January exports of the fuel in a move aimed at safeguarding its domestic power supply. Indonesia exports the majority of its coal but mandates that producers must set aside minimum amounts to supply the nation's power plants.
MindMed to Participate at the LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (DE: MMQ) (the "Company"), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, today announced that MindMed's Chief Executive Officer and Director, Robert Barrow, will be participating in a panel and in one-on-one investor meetings at the LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event, to be held virtually January 5-7, 2022.
New York City Department Of Finance Extends Exela’s Partnership With New York State Industries For The Disabled For Tax Processing For An Additional 3 years

Exela Technologies , a global business automation leader, announced it has extended its partnership with the New York City Department of Finance and the New York State Industries for the Disabled. Exela will provide services for tax returns. For more than twenty years, Exela has been providing innovative, robust and...
Community Policy