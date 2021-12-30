Golden State at Denver Game Postponed

LINE: Warriors -8.5 BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors face the Miami Heat. Curry currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 27.7 points per game. The Warriors are 16-3 on their home court. Golden State ranks second in the NBA with 28.1 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 7.5.
A battle between the top offense and the top defense in the league takes center stage when Utah hosts Golden State in the first of four meetings this season. The No. 1 offense vs. the No. 1 defense. The best three-point shooting team in the game against the best three-point...
On Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes pulled out a 48-45 Rose Bowl win over Utah. According to reports, Buckeyes assistant Matt Barnes has confirmed that he is heading to Memphis to become their defensive coordinator. Ohio State assistant Matt Barnes confirmed to @LettermenRow that he is taking the defensive coordinator...
Golden State Warriors breakout star Jordan Poole has shared the reason why Klay Thompson is loved by everyone around him and his fans. Ahead of Klay Thompson’s highly-anticipated return, his Warriors co-star Jordan Pool has talked about the one thing that makes him unique. According to Poole, Thompson is...
One of the more intense inter-player rivalries of the last several decades was between former Miami Heat champion Dwyane Wade and Hall of Fame Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce, with the two stars going at it on the court throughout the lengths of their professional careers no matter the team they were with.
SALT LAKE CITY – Steph Curry is a fan favorite in every arena he walks into these days. This interaction with a Utah Jazz fan shows why Steph is beloved not only for his shooting ability, but his personality as well. Fans flock to arenas early when Curry and...
We all know Kobe Bryant was extremely meticulous, no matter what he intended to do. His work ethic put him on a different level compared to the rest of the NBA players of his era, making him one of the most respected players around the league during and after his active days.
Like most Dubs fans, Golden State Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins is hyped about Klay Thompson’s nearing NBA return. This season, Andrew Wiggins has proven that he can be Steph Curry’s most reliable co-star and he did it once again when dropped 25 points in the Warriors‘ 123-116 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday.
Scottie Pippen and his ex-wife Larsa had a tumultuous story. They had four children together and lived a happy marriage after cheating rumors surfaced. They filed for divorce on different occasions and right now, it doesn't look like they are on the best terms. Even though Larsa defended Scottie when...
Ben Simmons has just hit a milestone, albeit one he would rather forget. Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports reported this week that the star forward Simmons has officially surpassed $10 million in fines from the Philadelphia 76ers this season. Simmons remains away from the Sixers and has not played for...
For eight seasons, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry were liquid grace for the Warriors, working flawlessly in concert with one another to create the greatest shooting backcourt of all time. A shooting duo that burned the NBA to ashes en route to five straight NBA Finals berths, and was nearly impossible to extinguish once lit.
The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
The Los Angeles Lakers had a lead in their contest in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it wasn’t nearly as large as it could’ve been. At the end of the first half, LeBron James and Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy were seen exchanging words with each other.
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will host a short-handed Miami Heat team led by Jimmy Butler on Monday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Heat (23-14) are playing the second night of a...
Charles Barkley is widely regarded as one of the greatest big men in NBA history. Over his 16-year career, he earned 11 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA appearances, and an MVP in 1993. The one glaring blemish on his resume is his postseason record, which does not include Championships. To this...
LeBron James and Patrick Beverley shared quite the rivalry during their time in LA. For quite a few years, Beverley and James played for the Clippers and the Lakers respectively and went head-to-head during games, and things often got quite chippy between the two. And it appears that their rivalry...
As the reigning NBA MVP, Nikola Jokic is one of the most elite players in all of basketball. A playmaker, rebounder, and unstoppable scorer, there isn't much the guy can't do on the court. Still, he's no Steph Curry and even Jokic can't help but watch in awe at what...
Comments / 0