It's been a heck of a year for weather and Quincy tops the National Weather Serice top 5 list for weather events in 2021. With fridged temps to start the year and 70 degrees last week, the weather we have experienced this year is once to remember, and so does the National Weather Service. They put Quincy on the top 5 list for weather events for the weather we experience in February 2021. The Winter Storm we were hit with took place from February 13th - 15th. Not only was Quincy impacted with snow, but according to the National Weather Service, the area was also hit with record low high temperatures. Quincy even broke the record on February 16th which we topped out at -9 degrees.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO