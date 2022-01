The Avalanche have another injury, despite being off most of the past two weeks. Valeri Nichushkin, upper-body, not at practice today. It wouldn’t be the Avs without something like this, two days before they are slated to resume play again. All the Avs would say today is that Big Val has the UBI and that’s it. Coach Jared Bednar did not talk with the press today, so an official update will have to wait until tomorrow.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO