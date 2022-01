Folks kindly allow me to use my first piece in 2022 to address the serious crisis which has bedevilled Ghana’s Political dispensation for some time now...Leadership!. Surprisingly this was a conversation we used to hear more of about 6 six years ago but not pretty much lately, but of course the conditions that precipitated the conversation about leadership six years ago are far more prevalent today than they’ve ever been and so I would crave your indulgence to rehash the conversation, only from a different perspective...China!!

CHINA ・ 12 HOURS AGO