Economy

Santo Blockchain to deliver 50 Bitcoin ATMs to Panama

investing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanama is doing its best to keep up with El Salvador’s Bitcoinization with the installation of 50 Bitcoin (BTC) ATMs in 2022. Thanks to Santo Blockchain, 50 of the planned 300 ATMs will begin shipping to Latin America in early 2022. A vertically integrated blockchain...

www.investing.com

