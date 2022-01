The Chicago Bulls fared better than most in 2021. The team acquired veteran cornerstones in Nikola Vučević and DeMar DeRozan, then roared to a 23-10 start to the 2021-22 season to enter the new year as the top team in the Eastern Conference. Even amid a leaguewide COVID-19 outbreak, the year ended on a note of celebration for the Bulls. Here are five things the team must do to continue their ...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO