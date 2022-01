After a poor third quarter the Utah Jazz exploded on a 20-0 run and beat the Minnesota Timberwolves for the third time in the month. Donovan Mitchell was brilliant and a collective effort covered for the absence of Joe Ingles and Mike Conely David Locke and Ron Boone bring you POSTCAST after each Jazz game. David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO