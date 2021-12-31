ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Here’s what COVID-19 protocols look like in the new year at some of Colorado’s biggest colleges

By Julia Fennell
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PXYJZ_0dZrzFEa00

Despite record-high COVID-19 cases in Colorado, many Colorado colleges and universities will stick to their fall semester COVID-19 protocols . At least four schools — CSU Fort Collins, Regis University, University of Denver and Colorado College — will require booster shots. Other schools are encouraging members of the school community to get booster shots.

Here is a look at COVID safety protocols at some of the state’s biggest four-year residential colleges and universities as they enter the new year.

The University of Colorado

The University of Colorado system requires all students, staff and faculty to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Boulder

CU Boulder students and employees who previously submitted a non-medical exemption from the vaccine mandate are required to submit a new “moral” or “ethical” exemption, or upload proof of vaccination by Jan. 1. These exemptions can be requested based on “moral or ethical beliefs as to what is right or wrong that are held sincerely with the strength of traditional religious views,” according to the school’s website .

The school encourages people to get the COVID-19 booster shot, but it does not require it, according to a Dec. 22 message .

CU Boulder, which will continue to host vaccine clinics in the spring semester, will continue to require masks indoors.

New students and employees are required to upload proof of vaccination or an exemption request by Feb. 11.

Colorado Springs

Students and employees are required to sign a form stating that they are vaccinated or saying they are exempt from the requirement, according to the school’s website . Students are encouraged to upload their vaccine documents, but nobody is required to submit proof of vaccination.

The school has identified a “critical trigger point” for UCCS, or a positive case incidence rate that would result in campus COVID-19 guidelines changing, according to a Dec. 10 message . The incidence rate is the number of positive cases per 100,000 people, per week.

If the campus incidence rate exceeds the rate of El Paso County, then UCCS will require faculty, staff and students to provide vaccine documentation or be tested regularly, according to the message. At the time the update was written, the campus incidence rate was more than 60% lower than the county rate.

As of Dec. 29, there were 372 cases per 100,000 people in El Paso County .

The vaccine and mask mandate at UCCS will remain in place for spring semester, Chris Valentine, the assistant vice chancellor of marketing and communications at UCCS, wrote in an email. There has not been a decision made yet regarding booster requirements.

Denver

CU Denver is continuing its current mask mandate for indoor spaces during spring semester.

The school is encouraging — but not requiring — students and employees to get the COVID-19 booster shot .

New students and employees are required to disclose their vaccination status on the school’s website .

University of Colorado Denver and Metropolitan State University of Denver students and employees can get the COVID-19 booster shot on campus at the Health Center at Auraria.

Colorado State University

Both CSU Fort Collins and CSU Pueblo require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Fort Collins

Joyce McConnell, president of CSU Fort Collins, announced Thursday that the school is requiring a booster shot for people who are working or learning on campus during the spring semester. “ Requiring boosters is not a step we take lightly, but it is critical that we do what we can to stem the spread of Covid infections, particularly as we prepare for the Omicron variant,” McConnell wrote in the email.

New students are required to submit their COVID-19 vaccine records or declare an exemption by Jan. 18.

Masks will continue to be required indoors, Dell Rae Ciaravola, the risk and public safety communications manager at CSU Fort Collins, wrote in an email.

Pueblo

CSU Pueblo is requiring its students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by spring semester. Students, who were able to begin registering for spring semester classes in October, were unable to do so unless they had proof of vaccine or an exemption on file, according to the school’s website .

Metropolitan State University of Denver

Students, faculty and staff at MSU of Denver are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or take weekly COVID-19 tests during the spring semester. Masks continue to be required while indoors.

At this time, the school is not requiring the booster shot, according to its website . *

University of Northern Colorado

The University of Northern Colorado will continue its COVID-19 vaccine and mask requirement for the spring semester and does not expect to make any changes to its current COVID-19 prevention efforts, according to a Dec. 9 message . Students who are enrolled only in online programs are encouraged — but not required — to get vaccinated.

The University of Northern Colorado is hosting a mobile vaccination clinic on Jan. 7, 8, 9 and 10 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The clinic is open to everyone, including visitors and community members, and appointments are not required. The clinic will offer first, second and booster doses of all three COVID-19 vaccines, flu shots and pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to its website .

The school is not requiring the booster shot for spring semester.

University of Denver

University of Denver will begin the first two weeks of spring semester with remote classes , according to a Dec. 29 message . Residential students can return to campus at any time after Jan. 2, and the fitness center, community commons and library will be open. Classes and meetings will be in-person starting on Jan. 18.

Booster shots will be required by Jan. 31 and the school will host on-campus booster vaccine clinics on Jan. 5, 8 and 12.

In addition, the University of Denver requires on-campus students, faculty and staff to get the flu vaccine. The school will provide flu shots on Jan. 3 and 4.

Students are required to take an on-campus COVID-19 test after returning from winter break. While awaiting test results, students can move in and pick up food from an assigned location, but they will not have access to campus activities or other buildings until they receive a negative test result, according to a Dec. 23 message . After a student receives their test result, the school will assign them a second test date.

Colorado College

Colorado College is requiring all students and employees who are eligible to get the booster shot by Jan. 3. If students and employees are not yet eligible, they are required to get the booster as soon as they become eligible.

Colorado College operates on a block schedule where students take one class for three and a half weeks. J-block runs from Jan. 3 to 21 and half block runs Jan. 11 to 21. Block 5, the first official block of spring semester, starts Jan. 24 and ends on Feb. 16.

Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order in November that made all adults in Colorado eligible to receive a booster shot if it had been six months since the person received a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or two months since receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

School officials wrote in a Dec. 28 message that if students are planning to return to campus for the January block, half block or block 5, they are more likely to contract COVID-19 than they were in the fall. “Because Omicron is far more contagious, it may be impossible to immediately identify and contain it,” the message says.

The school is requiring students and employees to wear a “well-fitting high filtration mask, KN95 or similar” during J-block, half block and block 5. Colorado College will provide students with three masks per week.

During the omicron wave, which the school considers to be January, half block and likely block 5, all students are required to be tested for COVID-19 every Monday and Thursday.

Students who test positive and have roommates will be offered isolation housing, but if the roommate also tests positive, they will isolate together in their room. Students who don’t have roommates will isolate in their rooms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GDRaE_0dZrzFEa00

Resident Advisor Jeremy Cashion, left, chats with Layla Haji at the front desk of Colorado College’s South Hall Dec. 6, 2021. The 300 students who live in the four-story on-campus dormitory must wear masks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at the Colorado Springs school. (Mike Sweeney for Colorado Newsline)

Students who test positive and have family within driving distance may be asked to complete their isolation at home, according to the school’s message.

Students who are unvaccinated due to non-medical reasons are required to upload a certificate of completion of the Colorado State Online Immunization Education Module.

Regis University

Regis University requires all on-campus students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated. Students and employees must receive the booster shot by Feb. 1 or six months after getting the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to a Dec. 22 update .

The school will continue to require masks in indoor places. “Masks are highly effective in preventing the spread and do not cause negative health effects,” the school’s website says.

Colorado Christian University

Colorado Christian University does not currently require on-campus students, faculty or staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to its website , which was last updated in November.

The school encourages students and employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and had monthly opportunities for students to get vaccinated during the fall semester.

Under an FAQ section regarding a mask mandate, the school’s website says that on Nov. 23, the Jefferson County Board of Health issued a health order which requires people over the age of 2 to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces in Jefferson County.

Compared to Coloradans who only received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson, Coloradans who get the booster shot are:

  • 2.4 times less likely to get infected with COVID-19
  • 3.3 times less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19

Compared to unvaccinated Coloradans, people who get the booster shot are:

  • 9.7 times less likely to get infected with COVID-19
  • 47.5 times less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website , which was last updated on Dec. 27.

People who receive one vaccine are able to receive a different vaccine brand for their booster shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective . COVID-19 has killed more than 821,000 people in the United States, including more than 10,000 in Colorado.

The post Here’s what COVID-19 protocols look like in the new year at some of Colorado’s biggest colleges appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Colorado Newsline

Up to 1,000 homes burned, no lives lost in Boulder County fires

The Marshall Fire in Boulder County, propelled by winds of up to 110 mph and fueled by dry grass, tore through up to 1,000 homes but so far doesn’t appear to have claimed any human lives, according to Gov. Jared Polis and other officials who spoke at a press conference Friday morning. It’s the most […] The post Up to 1,000 homes burned, no lives lost in Boulder County fires appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado sanctuary leaders receive 1-year deportation stays from Biden administration

Three Colorado sanctuary leaders were granted one-year stays of removal earlier this month, meaning they can legally remain in the country throughout 2022 without the threat of deportation. “As we’re sitting here in gratitude for these stays of removal that were granted in these cases, we also want to extend gratitude to the Biden administration […] The post Colorado sanctuary leaders receive 1-year deportation stays from Biden administration appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Stop posing with guns. It makes you look weak.

It’s not hard to find photos of each one of the three Republicans in Colorado’s congressional delegation posing with guns. The images aren’t just out there on the internet — the members want you to see them. They released them as part of campaigns or policy statements. The discouraging implication is that they assume such […] The post Stop posing with guns. It makes you look weak. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
POLITICS
Colorado Newsline

Eyewitness to Marshall Fire origin recounts scene like a ‘war zone’

A neighbor of a property where a small structure was seen on video engulfed in flames late Thursday morning said he witnessed how those flames appeared to touch off what became the devastating Marshall Fire and that there might also be at least one other ignition source. “I saw everything,” the neighbor, Mike Zoltowski, told […] The post Eyewitness to Marshall Fire origin recounts scene like a ‘war zone’ appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Health
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
Colorado Springs, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Health
Colorado Newsline

The perplexity of a useless boat ramp at Lake Powell

A version of this story originally appeared in Big Pivots. As the sun slipped behind the canyon wall earlier this month, I lingered at the bottom of a concrete boat ramp just outside Page, Arizona. I was there to study the disappearing Lake Powell. We expect the sun to vanish. Not so the giant reservoirs […] The post The perplexity of a useless boat ramp at Lake Powell appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
POLITICS
Colorado Newsline

With six months to go, 2022 state legislative primaries come into focus

Already, a long list of candidates from both major parties have announced plans to run for Michael Bennet’s U.S. Senate seat or Lauren Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District. Each party will hold a primary election next June, and Colorado’s recent move to allow open primaries means unaffiliated voters can cast a ballot in either one. There’s […] The post With six months to go, 2022 state legislative primaries come into focus appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Colorado Newsline

Boebert touts anti-vaccine mandate, pro-gun priorities in reelection campaign appearance

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert held a tightly-controlled press conference on New Year’s Eve day at Home Loan State Bank’s community room in downtown Grand Junction, where she announced her plans for reelection in 2022. She said she ran for Congress two years ago because she didn’t want her four sons “raised in a socialist country.” […] The post Boebert touts anti-vaccine mandate, pro-gun priorities in reelection campaign appearance appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Colorado Newsline

3 believed dead in Marshall Fire, search warrant executed

Three people are missing in the Marshall Fire and believed to be dead, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Saturday, reversing accounts from the previous day suggesting that no human lives were lost. Pelle, speaking during an afternoon press conference, also characterized the investigation into the fire’s cause in terms that were significantly different than […] The post 3 believed dead in Marshall Fire, search warrant executed appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado College#Colorado University#Colorado State University#Csu Fort Collins#Regis University#University Of Denver#Covid#Colorado Springs Students#Uccs
Colorado Newsline

Local nonprofit for military families shifts its focus to ‘life skills’ training for graduates

It began as a summer camp, a way for retired Lt. Col. Steve Harrold to commemorate his friend, Maj. Troy Lee Gilbert, who was killed in Iraq. Today, it’s a 118-acre campground that serves over 100 children throughout the year.  Knights of Heroes is a Colorado-based organization that offers summer camps and retreats for boys […] The post Local nonprofit for military families shifts its focus to ‘life skills’ training for graduates appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ADVOCACY
Colorado Newsline

The excruciating choices facing Colorado hospital staff in COVID ‘crisis standards of care’

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article. As the omicron variant brings a new wave of uncertainty and fear, I can’t help reflecting back to March 2020, when people in health care across the U.S. watched in horror as COVID-19 swamped New York City. Hospitals were overflowing with sick […] The post The excruciating choices facing Colorado hospital staff in COVID ‘crisis standards of care’ appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Seeking refills: Aging pharmacists leave drugstores vacant in rural America

This story originally appeared at khn.org. Ted Billinger Jr. liked to joke that he would work until he died. That turned out to be prophetic. When Billinger died of a heart attack in 2019 at age 71, he was still running Teddy B’s, the pharmacy his father had started more than 65 years earlier in […] The post Seeking refills: Aging pharmacists leave drugstores vacant in rural America appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ECONOMY
Colorado Newsline

Legal snag jeopardizes paid family, medical leave for 28,000 state workers

After Colorado voters approved a wide-ranging paid family and medical leave program last year, Gov. Jared Polis announced that state employees would receive a similar paid-leave benefit beginning Jan. 1, 2021 — three years before the voter-approved program would take effect for everyone else. Now, however, state employees could lose paid family and medical leave benefits […] The post Legal snag jeopardizes paid family, medical leave for 28,000 state workers appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
Colorado Newsline

Federal law still treats marijuana as an illegal drug, creating headaches for states

Most states in the U.S. are in violation of a major federal drug statute. The 1971 Controlled Substances Act lists marijuana in the most dangerous category defined in the law, on par with cocaine and heroin because of its supposed potential for abuse and lack of medical applications. But 36 states plus the District of […] The post Federal law still treats marijuana as an illegal drug, creating headaches for states appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
U.S. POLITICS
Colorado Newsline

How airlines, federal officials have coped with a rise in ‘egregious’ passenger behavior

Millions of Americans are traveling for the holidays at the end of a year that has shattered records for the number of unruly and dangerous passenger incidents investigated by federal aviation officials. As of Dec. 14, there have been 1,030 such incidents investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration this year, up from 183 investigations in […] The post How airlines, federal officials have coped with a rise in ‘egregious’ passenger behavior appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
U.S. POLITICS
Colorado Newsline

Once homeless, Colorado’s Rep. Jackson will fill key role at federal housing agency

State Rep. Dominique Jackson, an Aurora Democrat serving her third term in the Colorado House of Representatives, is leaving elected office for an influential position in the Biden administration. President Joe Biden appointed Jackson as a regional administrator for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, where she’ll manage HUD’s efforts to help people find […] The post Once homeless, Colorado’s Rep. Jackson will fill key role at federal housing agency appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

As hospitals fill up, paramedics spend more time moving patients, less on emergencies

This story originally appeared at khn.org. GUNNISON, Colo. — The night after Thanksgiving, a small ambulance service that covers a huge swath of southwestern Colorado got a call that a patient needed an emergency transfer from the hospital in Gunnison to a larger one with an intensive care unit 65 miles away in Montrose. The […] The post As hospitals fill up, paramedics spend more time moving patients, less on emergencies appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
GUNNISON, CO
Colorado Newsline

Capitol rally urges Gov. Polis to commute 110-year sentence of truck driver in I-70 crash

On April 25, 2019, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was driving a semitrailer on Interstate 70 in Jefferson County when his brakes failed, according to testimony he later gave investigators. The ensuing fiery crash killed four people, damaging and destroying 28 vehicles. Though the carnage apparently wasn’t intentional, Aguilera-Mederos faced 41 charges, including vehicular homicide. Aguilera-Mederos was not […] The post Capitol rally urges Gov. Polis to commute 110-year sentence of truck driver in I-70 crash appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Colorado Newsline

Report: Jessica Aldama died after stillborn delivery in homeless encampment

Jessica Aldama, an unhoused woman who was found dead with her newborn this fall at a Boulder encampment, died from complications of delivery, according to an autopsy released Tuesday. The baby was stillborn, the report said, found in a blanket next to Aldama. Aldama, 33, was found by Boulder police officers in a tent near […] The post Report: Jessica Aldama died after stillborn delivery in homeless encampment appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Newsline

‘Tis the season to admit Denver hates its poor

Denver’s Living Room, otherwise known as Union Station, has been under scrutiny, as there’s been an increase in safety issues and the presence of unhoused folks. Regional Transit District union president Lance Longenbohn recently called the place a “lawless hellhole” and statements from city leaders have echoed similar sentiments. These claims have led to increases […] The post ‘Tis the season to admit Denver hates its poor appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado hopes to persuade nursing homes to admit older, ill parolees

As Colorado’s prison population ages, Department of Corrections officials are asking lawmakers for additional money to help the department find new homes for older and ill inmates upon their release. The request — $702,000 for each of the next two fiscal years — is relatively small compared with typical budget requests. The money will “guarantee beds in […] The post Colorado hopes to persuade nursing homes to admit older, ill parolees appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

696
Followers
629
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy