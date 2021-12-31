New York Giants Week 17 Opponent First Look: Bears Defense

Like the New York Giants, the Chicago Bears defense is a good unit that an inept offense has somewhat hamstrung. Chicago is the 9th best defense in terms of yards allowed (326.5), 24th in scoring (24.9 points per game), and 4th in sacks with 42.

First-year defensive coordinator Sean Desai leads the defense. They are 25th in rush defense (124.1 rushing yards per game) and 4th overall in passing yards allowed (202.4).

The defense missed several players recently due to COVID-19 protocols. Safety Tashaun Gibson and second-year cornerback Jaylon Johnson were just activated, but star defensive tackle Akeem Hicks and inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe remain on the COVID-19 list.

The latter is a special teams' depth piece, but Hicks is one of the best interior defensive linemen in the game, despite his age. He has only played in eight games this season but is a gamechanger as a run defender and interior pass rusher. Star edge rusher Khalil Mack had season-ending foot surgery last month.

Edge Rushers

The EDGE group is much weaker without Mack, but journeyman Robert Quinn has picked up the slack as a dominant EDGE rusher. Quinn has 17-sacks this season, a half-sack behind the Steelers' T.J. Watt. He ranks second in the league and will see a lot of Andrew Thomas - he aligns on the right side of the defense.

Behind Quinn, veteran Bruce Irvin and second-year player Trevis Gipson align on the left side of the defense. The longtime Seattle Seahawk is a solid rotational piece that provides explosive juice; he has only played in four games this season but should suit up against the Giants.

Gipson is third on the team in pressure with 23. He is an efficient pass rusher with seven sacks, according to PFF. He will be squaring up against Nate Solder, assuming he's good to go after his bout with COVID.

Defensive Line

With Hicks, this defensive line is stout, but they do struggle without their anchor. Bilal Nichols is a good interior pass rusher who is disruptive; he is second on the team in pressures with 24, but he's not as good as a run defender, albeit he is no liability in that area. Nichols is a good overall player for Desai's defense.

Angelo Blackson has 21 pressures on the year, and he plays a lot of snaps. The veteran defender has 25 missed tackles this season. This is his first year with the Bears, and he has his highest pressure total. Former New York Giant Mario Edwards Jr is having his worst statistical season but can still come up with splash plays.

Khyiris Tonga, the rookie out of BYU, is a massive defensive lineman who is more of a run defender than a pass rusher. He is 6'5, 321-pounds, and could be an issue on early downs for the Giants offensive line.

Linebackers

Roquan Smith is one of the quickest, most athletic linebackers in the league, offering true speed. Smith is a bit aggressive as a linebacker and isn't always in position. He does lead the team in tackles with over 100, and his name will be called several times throughout the game.

Surprisingly enough, Alec Ogletree is a middle linebacker who has played considerable snaps this season. He has flashed this season with some hits, but he is still a player who isn't in position all too often and is prone to missing some tackles.

Veteran Christian Jones is the third linebacker in the rotation who doesn't play too many snaps. He has played in 116 defensive snaps in the season.

Cornerbacks

Jaylon Johnson should be active for this game, and he is the Bears' best cornerback. He has a 57.5 percent completion rate but has allowed five touchdowns this season. He has good ball skills--seven passes deflected this year, with one interception. He will likely see a good amount of Kenny Golladay.

Thomas Graham Jr, a rookie out of Oregon, has played recently and has flashed. He isn't the biggest or longest cornerback, but he has the coverage skills and does a good job with his hands at the catch point.

The former Pittsburgh Steeler first-round pick Artie Burns plays cornerback for the Bears. Burns was a safety who never lived up to his expectations but is playing solid football as a cornerback. Since then, he started playing for the Bears in Week 12 and has played 181 defensive snaps.

Duke Shelley is the undersized slot receiver who would have seen a lot of Sterling Shepard or Kadarius Toney, but both receivers are dealing with injuries. He will handle whatever receiver aligns in the slot for the Giants.

Safeties

Eddie Jackson and Deon Bush are the two safeties who are both above average. They form a good tandem on the backend of the defense. Jackson has excellent recognition skills and does a good job securing interceptions. Both are not afraid to lay the boom and step up for their defense in run support.

DeAndre Houston-Carson is the third safety who played a solid amount of snaps. He is now injured and will miss the rest of the season, so former cornerback Teez Tabor has assumed the third safety role. Last week, they didn't use a third safety as much as they did when Houston-Carson was available.