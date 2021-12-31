Nisun International rises 6% on signing a new grain supply chain cooperative agreement

When President Jimmy Carter signed trucking deregulation into law in 1980, new opportunities opened for those who were ambitious, skilled and daring, allowing them to enter the previously closed and tightly controlled trucking business. Three years later, President Ronald Reagan was in office, the final episode of MAS*H aired (and with no VHS, DVD or TiVo, 125 million people tuned in) and Sally Ride became the first American woman to dock at the Space Shuttle Challenger. Locally, Richard Esposito, Sr. began Esposito & Sons Freightlines, a trucking business, in the driveway of home he shared with his wife and five children in Peru, New York.
Comments / 0