Business

Kenya’s GDP growth at 9.9% yr/yr in Q3 2021 – finance minister

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya’s economy grew 9.9% year-on-year in the third quarter of this year...

kelo.com

Comments / 0

Reuters

German finance minister pledges tax relief from 2023 - Bild

BERLIN, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The new German government will offer tax relief to individuals and companies worth at least 30 billion euros ($34.1 billion) in this legislative period, Finance Minister Christian Lindner was quoted as saying on Sunday. "We will relieve people and small and medium-sized businesses by significantly...
INCOME TAX
yicaiglobal.com

Is 5 Percent GDP Growth China’s New Normal?

(Yicai Global) Dec. 31 -- With the new year upon us, China-watchers everywhere are wondering how fast GDP will grow in 2022. Fortunately, the Yicai Research Institute recently surveyed 18 prominent Chinese economists. Their median GDP growth forecast was 5 percent and their range of estimates was fairly narrow, with the most optimistic predicting 5¾ percent and the most pessimistic at 4½ percent. Although it is in line with the 2020-21 average, the economists’ forecast is a full percentage point below 2019’s outturn, and it implies that trend growth has slowed significantly (Figure 1).
ECONOMY
Reuters

Egyptian net foreign assets drop for second month in November

CAIRO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Egypt's net foreign assets (NFAs) fell by 31.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.99 billion) in November, their second sharp fall in the last two months, central bank data showed on Thursday. NFAs as of the end of November fell to 82.95 bilion pounds from 114.2 billion...
WORLD
pymnts

Kenya's Supply Chain Financing FinTech IMFact Nets $4M

Kenyan FinTech company IMFact, which uses supply chain financing to provide working capital to microbusinesses and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has received an investment from FSD Africa Investments in the amount of 3 million British pounds (about $4 million), according to a press release. The IMFact business model is...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Kenya aims to issue two Eurobonds by June - finance minister

NAIROBI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Kenya will issue two Eurobonds by June next year to raise funds to support the 2021/22 (July-June) budget in East Africa's leading economy and to repay another sovereign bond maturing in 2024, Finance Minister Ukur Yatani said. Yatani said in a statement to the International...
AFRICA
actionforex.com

US Q3 GDP growth finalized at 2.3% annualized

US Q3 GDP growth rate was finalized at 2.3% annualized, revised up from 2.1%. The update primarily reflects upward revisions to personal consumption expenditures (PCE) and private inventory investment that were partly offset by a downward revision to exports. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, were revised down.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Turkish economic confidence falls 1.8% in December -stats institute

ISTANBUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's economic confidence index fell 1.8% month-on-month in December to 97.6 points, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday. The index, which points to an optimistic outlook when above 100 and pessimistic when below, hit a record low last year before recovering as...
WORLD
Financial World

European shares end the year 22 per cent higher

On Friday, a basket of major European stock indices had wrapped up the session lower, though they had rounded off an eventful 2021 on an upbeat tone, gaining as much as 22 per cent in the year, as a sharp upward spiral in the bloc’s economic activity had helped a swathe of European stock indices eke out lofty gains.
STOCKS
kelo.com

Russian 2021 inflation accelerates to 8.39%, preliminary data shows

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Consumer inflation in Russia accelerated to 8.39% in 2021 despite seven interest rate hikes by the central bank, up from 4.91% in 2020, preliminary data from the statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday. Inflation, which is hovering near its highest levels since early 2016, has become...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Turkish inflation seen above 30% in December amid lira weakness

ISTANBUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation rate is expected to have hit 30.6% in December, according to a Reuters poll, breaching the 30% level for the first time since 2003 as prices rose due to record lira volatility. The 30.6% median forecast of 13 economists would be the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Suez Canal revenues hit $6.3 bln in 2021 vs $5.6 bln in 2020

CAIRO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Egypt's Suez Canal revenues hit an all-time high in 2021 of $6.3 billion, versus $5.6 billion in 2020, canal spokesperson George Safwat said on Sunday. Some 20,694 ships transited the canal in 2021, against 18,830 in 2020, a 10% increase, he added. Reporting by Yosri...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

India's Reliance plans to raise up to $5 billion in U.S. debt

Jan 1 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) said it plans to raise up to $5 billion in dollar-denominated debt and use proceeds primarily to refinance its existing borrowings. The Mukesh Ambani-owned oil-to-telecoms conglomerate said that the proposal for fixed rate notes, which could be issued in one or...
MARKETS
Reuters

India's Reliance to buy UK's Faradion for 100 mln pounds

BENGALURU, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) said on Friday its solar unit will buy sodium ion battery technology provider Faradion Ltd for 100 million pounds including debt. (This story was refiled to correct typographical error in first paragraph) Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Peru's inflation closes 2021 at 13-year high

LIMA, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Peru has ended 2021 with inflation of 6.43%, the highest rate in 13 years and well above the upper end of the central bank's target, the government said on Saturday. The South American country, one of the world's largest producers of minerals, had an annual...
BUSINESS
capitalspectator.com

Strong Rebound Expected For US Q4 GDP Growth As Of 2021’s Close

The year is set to end on a bright note for the upcoming US GDP report for the fourth quarter, based on several nowcasts. The outlook for early 2022 is shaky, thanks to the spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. But there’s a relatively high degree of confidence that the end of 2021 will at least provide a tailwind as the country moves into the third calendar year of the pandemic.
ECONOMY
pymnts

World Economy Set to Surpass $100T for First Time in 2022

Global economic output will top $100 trillion for the first time next year. China, however, will need a bit longer to reach the top of the world’s economies. That’s according to a report by the British consultancy Cebr, which predicted China will supplant the U.S. as the world’s top economy in dollar terms in 2030. As Reuters noted, that’s two years later that the projection in last year’s World Economic League Table report.
BUSINESS

