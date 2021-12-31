Kenya’s GDP growth at 9.9% yr/yr in Q3 2021 – finance minister

(Yicai Global) Dec. 31 -- With the new year upon us, China-watchers everywhere are wondering how fast GDP will grow in 2022. Fortunately, the Yicai Research Institute recently surveyed 18 prominent Chinese economists. Their median GDP growth forecast was 5 percent and their range of estimates was fairly narrow, with the most optimistic predicting 5¾ percent and the most pessimistic at 4½ percent. Although it is in line with the 2020-21 average, the economists’ forecast is a full percentage point below 2019’s outturn, and it implies that trend growth has slowed significantly (Figure 1).

