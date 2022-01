Ravens starting center Bradley Bozeman didn’t take the field for the team’s opening drive against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon after missing pregame warmups. Bozeman, who was listed as active an hour and a half before kickoff, was on the sideline at the start of the game wearing a mask. A team spokesperson said before kickoff that the Ravens did not have an update on Bozeman’s status.

