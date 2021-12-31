ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Huskies Open 2022 at Harvard Sunday Night

University of Connecticut
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadio: UConn Sports Network from Learfield ESPN 97.9 / The Varsity Network App - Bob Joyce (pxp), Adam Giardino (color) The UConn Huskies will kick-off the second half of the season on Sunday, January 2 with a match-up against the Harvard Crimson on the road, the first-ever meeting between the two...

uconnhuskies.com

Comments / 0

Related
UC Daily Campus

Men’s Hockey Preview: Huskies return to the ice against Harvard Crimson amid COVID-19 concerns

The University of Connecticut men’s hockey team will resume its season on Sunday, Jan. 2, facing off against Harvard University. The Huskies haven’t played a game since Colgate University on Nov. 27 due to COVID-19 outbreaks in UConn’s and opponent’s teams, forcing each series against Merrimack College and American International College to be postponed.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Cavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecac Hockey#Hockey East#Yale University#Harvard Sunday Night#Espn Radio#Uconn Sports Network#Learfield Espn#Covid#Warriors#Aic#Ecac#Dartmouth#Colgate#Ct Ice

Comments / 0

Community Policy