Severe weather may ring in new year for Mississippi, other parts of South

Forecasters expect more storms to close out 2021 in South

Severe storms are expected across the Deep South on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day as forecasters assessed damaged from earlier tornadoes that struck towns in Alabama and Georgia.

The national Storm Prediction Center says that central Arkansas and western parts of Tennessee and Kentucky will be most at risk from New Year’s Eve storms.

On New Year’s Day, more strong storms are expected in Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

Wednesday’s storms struck multiple communities in Alabama, including Winfield, where much of the downtown area was damaged.

An EF-1 tornado also uprooted trees and damaged roofs near Rainsville, Alabama, the National Weather Service said.

In Etowah County, Alabama, an emergency manager reported that a pole barn was destroyed and at least two homes damaged.

In the south Georgia town of Bainbridge, a tornado peeled back the roof of a convenience store, the weather service said.