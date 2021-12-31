ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Severe weather may ring in new year for Mississippi, other parts of South

By Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
Forecasters expect more storms to close out 2021 in South

Severe storms are expected across the Deep South on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day as forecasters assessed damaged from earlier tornadoes that struck towns in Alabama and Georgia.

The national Storm Prediction Center says that central Arkansas and western parts of Tennessee and Kentucky will be most at risk from New Year’s Eve storms.

On New Year’s Day, more strong storms are expected in Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

Wednesday’s storms struck multiple communities in Alabama, including Winfield, where much of the downtown area was damaged.

An EF-1 tornado also uprooted trees and damaged roofs near Rainsville, Alabama, the National Weather Service said.

In Etowah County, Alabama, an emergency manager reported that a pole barn was destroyed and at least two homes damaged.

In the south Georgia town of Bainbridge, a tornado peeled back the roof of a convenience store, the weather service said.

Deer found in Mississippi tests positive for Chronic Wasting Disease

A deer found in Warren County has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks announced Thursday. The mature buck was reported to MDWFP in mid-December as potentially diseased given its drastically emaciated and lethargic condition. It was found approximately 4 miles north of Vicksburg and 4.5 miles south of where the first CWD-positive white-tailed deer was detected in Mississippi, in Issaquena County in 2018.
Mississippi officials looking for escaped state inmate

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office along with other Mississippi law enforcement are on the lookout for an inmate with Panola County ties who has escaped Wednesday. Officials with the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office report that state inmate, Andrew Emerick went off-camera and through a fence at the state inmate work camp in Ackerman.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi rapper whose stage name is ‘Yungin Gunnin’ convicted of Louisiana murder

A 25-year-old Mississippi rapper was convicted of second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm last week in Catahoula Parish, Louisiana. The conviction stems from the Dec. 15, 2018 shooting death of Da’John Mitchell, 23, of Clayton. Jordan Johnson of Natchez reportedly shot Mitchell while performing at a nightclub in Jonesville, Louisiana, called “Suga Shak.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

