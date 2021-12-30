ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Taking the Kids: Meeting locals the best way to explore

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne visit to Athens won’t cut it. “You’ve got to come back for a second visit,” says Spyros Kagkas. The native Athenian runs This is Athens with a Local, a volunteer program featuring free tours designed to connect tourists with those who live here, whether you want to see a typical...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
goworldtravel.com

5 Popular Destinations Most Americans Never Visit, But Should

As an American travel writer who covers international destinations, I have the opportunity to travel all over the world visiting both popular and unknown places. It always surprises me when a place is very popular with international visitors, yet virtually unvisited by most American tourists. Here are five tourist destinations...
TRAVEL
Explore Atlanta

What are the best places to take kids in Atlanta besides the zoo?

"My cousin brought his 6-year-old child over to spend Christmas with us. Are there any suitable child-friendly places to recommend? Thanks" Atlanta is packed with great family opportunities, just depending on what you like and the age of your kids. There is the Children's Museum and the Center for Puppetry Arts, the Aquarium, and the World of Coca Cola. Six Flags and White Water Park are nice for kids of all ages. Then there is Legoland, several trampoline parks, and climbing walls all over the place. Tiny Towne is a fun place for younger kids. Older kids might enjoy the offerings of Atlanta Botanical Gardens, particularly around the holidays. If you are into various types of museums there is the Football Hall of Fame, CNN studio tours, and the Fernbanks Science Centers always have attractions for all ages.
ATLANTA, GA
aroundosceola.com

Locals being Heroes at Christmas 4 The Kids

Local charity A Hero For Kids held its 2021 Kids Christmas 4 The Kids distribution Dec. 11 at the Staples Plaza in St. Cloud, joined by other members of the local business community. Hundreds of children who were pre-registered through school guidance counselors received gifts. After a night getting Santa’s...
The Independent

The best stress-free travel destinations to visit this year

We’ve heard a lot about the countries with the tightest travel restrictions and entry criteria this year - among them big-trip favourites New Zealand, Australia and Japan.But which nations are more relaxed on their Covid-related entry rules and domestic restrictions? We take a look at some of the least stringent countries for holiday admin - though it’s worth noting, of course, that this can mean authorities aren’t as hot on tracking and tracing Covid cases.Of course, travel rules in individual destinations can change at short notice, too, so always check the Foreign Office advice for your destination, and the local...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Cruise#Celestyal Cruises#San Francisco#Athenian#Greeter
Newsweek

Trips Worth the Wait: Where to Go in 2022

One thing is more certain than ever; when we do travel, we want it to count. From swimming with migrating Mobula rays in Mexico to hiking on a new trail in the "happiest country in the world," these trips will make up for lost time.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Best beach holidays to book in 2022

The damp grey skies of a British winter are enough to get most people pining for a bit of warmth and colour –â¯bright blue skies, golden sandy beaches and turquoise seas. If you’re looking for a blast of winter sun or some enticing ideas for a summertime break, here are some beach holidays to inspire you. LanzaroteCombine a classic beach experience with some truly otherworldly landscapes in volcanic Lanzarote. TUI has a week’s B&B in the five-star Hotel Volcan Lanzarote, which is built in traditional low-rise Canarian style and is a short walk from Playa Blanca’s beaches and tapas bars....
TRAVEL
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
connecticutmag.com

Meet the blind explorer who takes Will Smith to the ends of the Earth in a new series

Climber Erik Weihenmayer went blind by age 14 from a condition called retinoschisis, but he never lost sight of how to live a life of adventure, turning challenges into opportunities. The first blind mountaineer to climb Mount Everest, he has undertaken many outdoor challenges, from kayaking the 277-mile stretch of the Colorado River that runs through the Grand Canyon to climbing all Seven Summits. The 53-year-old Connecticut native and Weston High School graduate recently undertook a new set of adventures alongside actor Will Smith for a Disney+ show from National Geographic, Welcome to Earth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Architecture
Country
Japan
Country
Greece
travelexperta.com

5 Best Ways to Explore the Netherlands When Arriving from the Airport

The Netherlands is a country with centuries-old brick houses, a network of canals that connects the country, vast countryside, and even some wonderful beaches. The people are amazing, there are many tiny towns to visit, and it is little enough to tour in a short amount of time. Amsterdam Schiphol Airport is the main gateway into Holland and the fifth-busiest airport in Europe.
asapland.com

What Eats A Lion

Lions are apex predators, meaning that there is no predator that preys upon them in their natural environment. However, there are a number of predators that can prey on lions in captivity or when they are living near human settlements. These predators include hyenas, leopards, and crocodiles. In addition, lions may also be preyed upon by wild dogs, wolves, and bears.
ANIMALS
Upworthy

People are sharing why they want to move from the U.S. to Europe and it's an eye-opener

Some Americans are making a conscious decision to leave the country for Europe and it's a telling sign of the times we live in. Many who took the decision say it's ironic that they had to move abroad to achieve the 'American dream.' Better pay, affordable healthcare, housing, education and better working conditions were some of the factors that motivated them to move. The ongoing mass resignations across industries over poor pay and toxic working conditions, dubbed 'The Great Resignation,' have highlighted how workers have had enough of the current system. Reddit user u/Frozenchair asked, "People who want to move from America to Europe, why?" and the responses are an eye-opener. Here are some of the top responses we came across:
LIFESTYLE
marthastewart.com

A Climber Who Found $168,700 Worth of Precious Jewels on Europe's Mont Blanc Will Get to Keep Half

When you go climbing it's expected you'll see some impressive things—babbling brooks, animals in their natural habitat, and scenic overlooks among them. But can you imagine stumbling upon $168,700 worth of jewels while you're out getting a little fresh air? That's the reality for a climber who found a trove of precious stones on Europe's Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps. CNN reports the climber found the emeralds and sapphires while climbing in France in 2013, but it was recently announced in a Facebook post from Chamonix-Mont-Blanc council that he's now been allowed to keep half of the stones.
WORLD
1390 Granite City Sports

Grizzly Walks Up And Sits Next To A Guy (cool video)

This happened a couple of years ago but it's a pretty cool video. It could have been a disaster for this guy but I guess the grizzly just wondered what was up?. A nature photographer, Drew Hammond, was all set up overlooking a river in Alaska. This river is known for the place grizzly bears come from hundreds of miles just to stuff themselves with salmon during The Salmon Run.
ANIMALS
TravelPulse

The Safest Places To Travel in 2022

For eager travelers, 2021 was a year of both progress and setbacks. Some of the premier destinations around the world reopened to tourism over the past 12 months, air travel surged, and cruise ships returned to the seas as COVID-19 vaccination rates climbed. However, the emergence of a new coronavirus variant, Omicron, in late November led to heightened travel advisories and tightened entry requirements. Therefore, in 2022, travelers will once again be seeking out destinations with safety top of mind.
TRAVEL
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Five big changes coming to Royal Caribbean in 2022

As we approach the start of a new year, there is not only a lot of optimism surrounding a full year of cruises once again, but also some big changes and additions. Royal Caribbean is always planning years in advance, and 2022 is shaping up to be a cruise season full of intriguing choices for a vacation.
TRAVEL
Robb Report

This New 600-Foot Luxury Cruise Liner Offers 50 Suites With Private Balconies

Despite the influx of lavish new cruise ships on the horizon, Aman has decided there is still room for one more. The luxury hotel group has joined forces with Cruise Saudi to develop an exclusive 600-foot liner that is slated to hit the seas in 2025. Codenamed Sama, which means “tranquillity” in Sanskrit, the exclusive floating hotel will allow up to 100 passengers to cruise the globe in the five-star comfort. Penned in partnership with Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design, the vessel artfully incorporates Aman’s eastern heritage with a minimalist aesthetic for a timeless yet contemporary feel. There will also be a...
LIFESTYLE
arcamax.com

Desperate for workers, South Florida restaurants send in more robots

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — After months of surviving with a skeleton crew at Fort Lauderdale’s Circle House Coffee, Stephen Tulloch’s newest drive-thru worker, a swinging robotic arm, has increased efficiency, raised morale — and has even lured new servers to the coffeehouse. A metal-jointed arm that...
FLORIDA STATE
Travel + Leisure

I Checked Out a New Jungle Lodge in Costa Rica — and Found the Perfect Winter Escape

Just hours after landing in Costa Rica, I found myself on a shaded yoga platform at Origins Lodge (villas from $910), in the cloud forest of the country's north. As my teacher, Manuel Guevara, guided me through downward dog and warriors, I began to notice the drama unfolding around me. Blue skies morphed into clouds, then rain, and the soft beat of distant thunder; then just minutes later, the sun returned.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy