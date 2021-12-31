ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
379. Bob Dylan special ft Robyn Hitchcock, Ketch Secor, Steven Hyden, Brian Koppelman and Bill Wyman

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, we’re only seven months late. But here at long last is our Bob Dylan 80th Birthday special, featuring new conversations with some of favourite guests from the history of the podcast talking about different aspects of Dylan and his music from the 60s to the 90s to...

963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
The Independent

Best alternative Christmas songs, from Bob Dylan to The Kinks

So, you’ve spent all your money on gifts, been kicked out of your bed due to visiting relatives and have already heard “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day” around 94 times.Love them or hate them, Christmas songs are a big part of the festive period – and so they should bel hearing these tunes while unwrapping gifts or peeling parsnips the night before must fill with you with some yuletide cheer (and, let's be honest: “Fairytale of New York” will always be a classic).But it’s time to spread your Christmas music wings. Fortunately for you, we’ve compiled the...
US 103.1

Chrissie Hynde Performs the Music of Bob Dylan: Review

Chrissie Hynde shared a stage with Bob Dylan back in 1984 at Wembley Stadium in London for a blistering update of "Leopard Skin Pill Box Hat," and the sheer excitement is palpable on her face. A similar look of joy could be seen on Hynde's face Sunday as she played Dylan songs for a live audience.
Robyn Hitchcock
Bob Dylan
Jim Lauderdale
Tommy Emmanuel
Brian Koppelman
Bill Wyman
Steven Hyden
Chrissie Hynde
JamBase

Happy 75th Birthday Patti Smith: Performing With Bob Dylan In 1995

Today marks Patti Smith‘s 75th birthday. The renowned singer-songwriter, poet and activist was born on December 30, 1946 in Chicago but grew up in Deptford Township, New Jersey. In 1967, Patti moved from New Jersey to New York City where she became a key and highly influential figure in the literary and musical movements of NYC in the 1970s and beyond.
SuncoastPost

Steve Forbert Returns to FogartyvilleThursday, January 6, 2022

With a raspy voice and a harmonica strapped upon his neck, Forbert offers folk and blues that can certainly be met with comparisons to Bob Dylan. Forbert is best known for his hit “Romeo’s Tune” from his 1979 album Jackrabbit Slim. He has been a font of music ever since, releasing more than a dozen studio albums, including a Grammy nominated tribute to Jimmie Rodgers in 2003. Steve Forbert will play the Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center on Thursday, January 6 at 8pm. Tickets are $27 in advance and $30 at the door. Advance tickets are available at WSLR.
DoYouRemember?

Keith Richards Names His Top 10 Favorite Singers Of All Time

Artists almost inevitably always draw inspiration from some other artists. Just as many will have favorites whose influence and praises they themselves will sing for the ages. Rolling Stones frontman Keith Richards weighs in on who he considers his favorite singers, who he also considers the greatest in the industry.
antiMUSIC

Robert Plant Revisited Alison Krauss Collaboration 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Robert Plant Revisited Alison Krauss Collaboration was a top 21 story from August 2021: Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant revisited a 2007 collaboration with Alison Krauss on the final episode of the fourth series of his podcast, Digging Deep. "So here are," reads the show description. "We've reached the...
sebastiandaily.com

Arlo Guthrie talks with Sebastian Daily about meeting Bob Dylan

Last week, Sebastian Daily had an opportunity to sit down and talk with legendary singer and songwriter Arlo Guthrie and his wife Marti Ladd over lunch in Sebastian. The two were married on Dec. 8, 2021. Guthrie hasn’t been in the area since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In...
Q 105.7

November 2021 Recap: Genesis Reunion Hits U.S., Dylan Begins Tour

UCR's biggest headlines from November 2021 focused largely on live music — a commodity we'd all taken for granted before the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of those stories were celebratory in nature, with major artists returning to the road after long breaks: Bob Dylan played his first show since 2019, part of a tour promoting 2020's Rough and Rowdy Ways. Genesis also kicked off the North American leg of their long-awaited (and previously delayed) reunion tour, The Last Domino? But another major story was tragic: Ten people were ultimately killed and hundreds more injured as a result of a crowd surge during Houston's Astoworld festival.
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Remembers Betty White Nailing the ‘Risqué Humor’ on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’

Comedy icon Carol Burnett reflected on Betty White’s ability to walk onto The Carol Burnett Show and nail any sketch she starred in. “She’d come on my show, and if there was a tinge of risqué humor in one of our sketches, she’d roll with it and make it even funnier and add a little wink to show that she was thinking of something sexy,” Burnett told People in celebration of White’s 100th birthday. “She’s not a stand-up. She’s not a jokester. It’s the way she can twist a line to get a laugh.”
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
JamBase

Remembering Joe Cocker: Performing With John Belushi On ‘SNL’

Rock vocalist Joe Cocker died on this date in 2014 at age 70. Possessing one of the most recognizable singing voices, Cocker was also equally identifiable, at least early in his career, by his enthusiastic performance style. Born in Sheffield, England on May 20, 1944, Cocker’s career was built around...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Kinks’ Dave Davies Confirms Memoir ‘Living on a Thin Line’

Kinks guitarist Dave Davies confirmed his autobiography, Living on a Thin Line, will be published via Headline on Jul. 7, 2022. The publishers described the 352-page work as a “must-read” memoir, reporting: “Dave Davies is the co-founder and lead guitarist of epoch-defining band the Kinks, a group with 50 million record sales to their name. In his autobiography, Davies revisits the glory days of the band that spawned so much extraordinary music, and which had such a profound influence on bands from the Clash and Van Halen to Oasis and Blur. Full of tales of the tumultuous times and the ups-and-downs of his relationship with his brother Ray, along with encounters with the likes of John Lennon and Jimi Hendrix, this will be a glorious read for Kinks fans and anyone who wants to read about the heyday of rock 'n' roll.”
WOUB

County music legend Roy Clark hosts “COUNTRY POP LEGENDS (MY MUSIC)” – Jan. 1 at 9:30 pm

COUNTRY POP LEGENDS (MY MUSIC) – Country Music Legend Roy Clark Hosts a Reunion Featuring Glen Campbell, Crystal Gayle, Hank Locklin, BJ Thomas and More – Country pop legends unite to perform their biggest and best-loved hit recordings from the 1950s, 60s and 70s in this MY MUSIC special. County music legend Roy Clark hosts this emotional trip down three decades of memory lane. New performances from Glen Campbell, Crystal Gayle, Hank Locklin, Bill Anderson, BJ Thomas, the Bellamy Brothers, the Browns and more are intermixed with full-length vintage gems from the vaults.
