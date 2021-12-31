Wshignton Hospital.jpg

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBoth Washington Health System Hospitals Nationally Recognized...

WCIA

Unvaccinated patients would pay their own hospital bills under new proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A new measure filed Monday in the Illinois legislature would force unvaccinated patients to pay their own medical expenses if they become hospitalized with COVID-19. State representative Jonathan Carroll, a Northbrook Democrat, sponsored the proposal to prompt people to consider the costs of their consequences to the greater health care system. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Fox News

Maryland doctor says people are 'going to die' after Biden admin uses faulty data to snub antibody treatments

A doctor in Maryland said he had to cancel potentially life-saving monoclonal antibody infusions for about 250 people over the last week after the federal government stopped distributing treatments made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly because they aren't effective against omicron, even though the delta variant, which the drugs are effective at treating, was still dominant at the time.
MARYLAND STATE
State
Washington State
dallassun.com

Rare superbug that poses global threat found

More cases of a drug resistant fungal superbug have been discovered, this time in a new US state. Oregon health officials have announced three cases of Candida auris, a rare fungal infection that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have described as posing a 'serious? concern for the world.
SALEM, OR
NBC Chicago

Can You Take Tylenol, Ibuprofen With the COVID Booster Shot?

Whether preparing for the COVID-19 booster shot or enduring side effects, officials have provided guidance on taking various over-the-counter medications. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people talk to their doctors about taking over-the-counter medicines like ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin, or antihistamines, for any pain and discomfort after getting vaccinated.
PHARMACEUTICALS
myveronanj.com

Schools To Re-Open With Half-Day Schedule

Verona’s public school students will be back in school buildings on Monday, January 3—but only for a half day. The district sent an email to parents yesterday announcing that all Verona schools will operate on a half-day schedule through Friday, January 7. A half day counts as a full day of instruction in New Jersey.
VERONA, NJ
Wbaltv.com

COVID-19 vs. cold symptoms: When should you go to the hospital?

Wait times at Baltimore-area urgent care centers have been up to as much as eight hours, but a Maryland doctor says it doesn't have to be like that. Carol Allen is among a multitude of Marylanders headed to urgent care for cold-like symptoms. She said she waited for hours Monday to be seen to no avail.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Where to get COVID-19 test kits in Maryland

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Maryland, some local health departments are providing COVID-19 rapid testing kits. VACCINE INFO | TRACKING THE NUMBERS | LATEST COVID-19 NEWS | SEE STATE MAP AND INFO | CDC WEBSITE | LISTEN LIVE. Below is information on where to find COVID-19...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Omicron variant overwhelming Maryland, positivity rate nearing 16 percent

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland is reporting thousands of new COVID-19 cases and hospitals are already at or near capacity. Right now, hospitals are mainly focusing on COVID-19 patients and are already being directed by the state to delay non-emergency procedures. The day after Christmas, the Maryland Department of Health...
MARYLAND STATE
KTLA

Do at-home COVID tests detect the omicron variant?

Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant? Yes, but U.S. health officials say early data suggests they may be less sensitive at picking it up. Government recommendations for using at-home tests haven’t changed. People should continue to use them when a quick result is important. “The bottom line is the tests still detect COVID-19 […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

California calls for stricter COVID isolation for infected people amid omicron surge

With California’s coronavirus surge worsening, the state has issued new recommendations for when people infected with the virus can end their isolation, guidance that is stricter than what was made earlier this week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. California is now recommending that asymptomatic, coronavirus-infected people can exit isolation on the fifth day after […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Walmart and Sam’s Club Pharmacies in Virginia to dispense authorized COVID 19 antiviral medication

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medication, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir in Virginia through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program starting this week. Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are receiving limited supplies of the COVID-19 antiviral medication. The medication is only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider.
VIRGINIA STATE
Corydon Democrat

First Omicron variant case documented in Indiana

The Indiana State Dept. of Health recently announced that the first case of the Omicron variant was detected in Indiana. The variant was detected through the IDOH Laboratories’ variant surveillance program. The specimen was collected from an unvaccinated patient on Dec. 9. Indiana was one of just seven states...
INDIANA STATE
13News Now

Virginia health leaders: If you have mild COVID-19 or need a test, don't come to the ER

NORFOLK, Va. — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations once again surge, Virginia health leaders are urging people with mild illnesses to avoid visiting emergency rooms. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) said hospitals have experienced an influx of patients seeking emergency care for asymptomatic or relatively mild COVID-19 infections, as well as the flu or other seasonal illness.
VIRGINIA STATE

