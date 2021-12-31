Wshignton Hospital.jpg

As the highly-contagious omicron variant quickly spreads across the country, a respiratory specialist says Americans should expect to see more breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people — and that's fine. Speaking on the Today show, Dr. Vin Gupta from the University of Washington said that they're "forecasting...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A new measure filed Monday in the Illinois legislature would force unvaccinated patients to pay their own medical expenses if they become hospitalized with COVID-19. State representative Jonathan Carroll, a Northbrook Democrat, sponsored the proposal to prompt people to consider the costs of their consequences to the greater health care system. […]
A doctor in Maryland said he had to cancel potentially life-saving monoclonal antibody infusions for about 250 people over the last week after the federal government stopped distributing treatments made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly because they aren't effective against omicron, even though the delta variant, which the drugs are effective at treating, was still dominant at the time.
As hospitals struggle with a critical staff shortage, several have had to permanently or temporarily halt some services. Five recent Becker's stories of hospitals halting services temporarily or permanently since Nov. 24 because of a lack of staff:. 1. Advocate Aurora temporarily closes 3 urgent care facilities, cites staff shortages.
More cases of a drug resistant fungal superbug have been discovered, this time in a new US state. Oregon health officials have announced three cases of Candida auris, a rare fungal infection that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have described as posing a 'serious? concern for the world.
SHELBYVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A source from a hospital in Shelbyville came forward to speak on an antibody treatment that is to help COVID-19 patients. Sources say that a lot of people have been coming down from Indianapolis to get monoclonal antibody treatments. The reason for this is because some other hospitals are no longer […]
Whether preparing for the COVID-19 booster shot or enduring side effects, officials have provided guidance on taking various over-the-counter medications. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people talk to their doctors about taking over-the-counter medicines like ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin, or antihistamines, for any pain and discomfort after getting vaccinated.
Verona’s public school students will be back in school buildings on Monday, January 3—but only for a half day. The district sent an email to parents yesterday announcing that all Verona schools will operate on a half-day schedule through Friday, January 7. A half day counts as a full day of instruction in New Jersey.
Wait times at Baltimore-area urgent care centers have been up to as much as eight hours, but a Maryland doctor says it doesn't have to be like that. Carol Allen is among a multitude of Marylanders headed to urgent care for cold-like symptoms. She said she waited for hours Monday to be seen to no avail.
As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Maryland, some local health departments are providing COVID-19 rapid testing kits. VACCINE INFO | TRACKING THE NUMBERS | LATEST COVID-19 NEWS | SEE STATE MAP AND INFO | CDC WEBSITE | LISTEN LIVE. Below is information on where to find COVID-19...
As local EMS agencies deal with an increase in calls not related to COVID, they're also facing misinformation. Nathan Harig with Cumberland Goodwill EMS says he wants to bust the myth that the calls overwhelming ambulances and emergency rooms are strokes, cardiac arrests, or deaths from COVID vaccines.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland is reporting thousands of new COVID-19 cases and hospitals are already at or near capacity. Right now, hospitals are mainly focusing on COVID-19 patients and are already being directed by the state to delay non-emergency procedures. The day after Christmas, the Maryland Department of Health...
BALTIMORE — Staffing and capacity challenges at several Maryland hospitals due to a surge of COVID-19 cases should prompt Gov. Larry Hogan to reinstate a public health emergency, the industry’s top advocate said on Tuesday. Bob Atlas, president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association, said Tuesday that...
Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant? Yes, but U.S. health officials say early data suggests they may be less sensitive at picking it up. Government recommendations for using at-home tests haven’t changed. People should continue to use them when a quick result is important. “The bottom line is the tests still detect COVID-19 […]
With California’s coronavirus surge worsening, the state has issued new recommendations for when people infected with the virus can end their isolation, guidance that is stricter than what was made earlier this week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. California is now recommending that asymptomatic, coronavirus-infected people can exit isolation on the fifth day after […]
Pennsylvania hospitals were caring for 4,648 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, about 120 more than a week ago. However, the number in intensive care and on ventilators was down slightly from early last week. About 14% of the statewide supply of regular hospital beds and 16% of the supply of adult...
Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medication, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir in Virginia through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program starting this week. Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are receiving limited supplies of the COVID-19 antiviral medication. The medication is only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider.
The Indiana State Dept. of Health recently announced that the first case of the Omicron variant was detected in Indiana. The variant was detected through the IDOH Laboratories’ variant surveillance program. The specimen was collected from an unvaccinated patient on Dec. 9. Indiana was one of just seven states...
NORFOLK, Va. — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations once again surge, Virginia health leaders are urging people with mild illnesses to avoid visiting emergency rooms. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) said hospitals have experienced an influx of patients seeking emergency care for asymptomatic or relatively mild COVID-19 infections, as well as the flu or other seasonal illness.
