Equity Funds Ended 2021 With $40.2 Billion Inflows - Citi

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Money managers inserted $40.2 billion into equity funds in the past...

www.streetinsider.com

US News and World Report

Global Equity Funds Lure Big Inflows as Omicron Fears Ease - Lipper

(Reuters) - Global equity funds drew massive inflows for a second week in the seven days to Dec. 29 as investors welcomed signs that the economic impact from the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant would not be as significant as feared. The funds pulled in $30.08 billion in net...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

DeBank Scores $25M Equity Funding Round Led By Sequoia China

A defi wallet has secured multi-million dollar funding from various crypto firms, offering market-wide defi data. DeBank – a crypto wallet for tracking decentralized finance applications – recently closed a multi-million dollar funding round led by fintech venture capitalist firm Sequoia China. This brings the defi wallet’s valuation to over $200 million.
MARKETS
kfgo.com

Global equity funds see big inflows as risk appetite rebounds

(Reuters) – Global equity funds saw massive inflows as risk sentiment returned with investors believing that the Omicron variant won’t bring a big setback to the world economy next year. According to Refinitiv data, investors purchased $33 billion worth of global equity funds in the week ending Dec....
STOCKS
Reuters

Small-stock strategy powers best-performing U.S. equity funds

NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The top-performing actively managed U.S. equity funds of 2021 were predominantly focused on small-caps as a strategy, according to data from Morningstar. The year's top-performing actively managed U.S. equity fund was the Bridgeway Small-Cap Value fund which posted a 61.5% return, according to Morningstar...
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Only a third of UK-based active equity funds outperform passives

Visit our ETF Hub for investor news and education, market updates and analysis and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs. Only a third of active equity funds in the UK outperformed a passive alternative this year, according to research by investment platform AJ Bell. The UK platform’s...
MARKETS
bondbuyer.com

Mutual fund inflows drop 82%, but ETFs rise

Municipals continued on the unchanged path with sparse trading and no primary to speak of for guidance, keeping the asset class in idle mode to end 2021. The Investment Company Institute reported $91 million of inflows into municipal bond mutual funds in the week ending Dec. 15, down from $517 million in the previous week.
MARKETS
Los Angeles Business Journal

Ares Management Closes $14 Billion Fund

Century City-based Ares Management Corp. announced the final closing of its Senior Direct Lending Fund II Dec. 13 with an anticipated $14 billion total capital base, including expected leverage. The company attributed the success of the fund to low interest rates and its position as a capital provider of choice for increasingly valuable middle-market companies.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Exxon (XOM) Expects Strong 4Q Profit Numbers Driven by Upstream and Strong Oil/Gas Prices, Goldman Sachs Sees XOM Stock Well Positioned For 2022

In an 8-K filing Thursday, Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) provided a snapshot of 4Q results that imply a very strong ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theblockcrypto.com

DeFi wallet DeBank raises $25 million in equity funding round

DeBank, a crypto wallet that provides access to decentralized finance (DeFi) services such as token swapping and portfolio tracking, has raised $25 million in an equity funding round. The round was led by Sequoia China and saw participation from Dragonfly Capital, Youbi Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Crypto.com Capital, Circle, and Ledger.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Downgrades Kingsoft Cloud (KC) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi downgraded Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ: KC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
investing.com

Quidel Tanks on Worries Over Debt, New Equity to Fund Ortho Deal

Investing.com – Quidel stock (NASDAQ: QDEL ) plummeted 15% Thursday on fears the company's purchase of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ: OCDX ) will lead to equity dilution and reulted in a more indebted entity. The deal will be funded through a combination of cash and new shares. The combined...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Dialpad: $170 Million Funding And $2.2 Billion Valuation

Dialpad, the industry leader in AI-powered cloud communications and collaboration, announced $170 million in funding. These are the details. Dialpad, the industry leader in AI-powered cloud communications and collaboration, announced $170 million in funding. The amount raised and valuation of $2.2 billion reflects the increasing importance of a truly unified approach to business communications. To date, Dialpad has raised $418 million in capital.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) PT Lowered to $5 at Dawson James, Keeps 'Buy'

Dawson James analyst James McIlree lowered the price target on Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) to $5.00 (from $13.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) Declares $0.24 Special Dividend; 2.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) declared a special dividend of $0.24 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 25, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS

