Equity Funds Ended 2021 With $40.2 Billion Inflows - Citi

(Reuters) - Global equity funds drew massive inflows for a second week in the seven days to Dec. 29 as investors welcomed signs that the economic impact from the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant would not be as significant as feared. The funds pulled in $30.08 billion in net...
(Reuters) – U.S. equity funds received robust inflows for a second week in the seven days to Dec. 29 as investors welcomed signs that the Omicron coronavirus variant won’t bring a big setback to the economy. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, U.S. equity funds lured net purchases of...
A defi wallet has secured multi-million dollar funding from various crypto firms, offering market-wide defi data. DeBank – a crypto wallet for tracking decentralized finance applications – recently closed a multi-million dollar funding round led by fintech venture capitalist firm Sequoia China. This brings the defi wallet’s valuation to over $200 million.
(Reuters) – Global equity funds saw massive inflows as risk sentiment returned with investors believing that the Omicron variant won’t bring a big setback to the world economy next year. According to Refinitiv data, investors purchased $33 billion worth of global equity funds in the week ending Dec....
NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The top-performing actively managed U.S. equity funds of 2021 were predominantly focused on small-caps as a strategy, according to data from Morningstar. The year's top-performing actively managed U.S. equity fund was the Bridgeway Small-Cap Value fund which posted a 61.5% return, according to Morningstar...
Visit our ETF Hub for investor news and education, market updates and analysis and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs. Only a third of active equity funds in the UK outperformed a passive alternative this year, according to research by investment platform AJ Bell. The UK platform’s...
Municipals continued on the unchanged path with sparse trading and no primary to speak of for guidance, keeping the asset class in idle mode to end 2021. The Investment Company Institute reported $91 million of inflows into municipal bond mutual funds in the week ending Dec. 15, down from $517 million in the previous week.
Century City-based Ares Management Corp. announced the final closing of its Senior Direct Lending Fund II Dec. 13 with an anticipated $14 billion total capital base, including expected leverage. The company attributed the success of the fund to low interest rates and its position as a capital provider of choice for increasingly valuable middle-market companies.
In an 8-K filing Thursday, Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) provided a snapshot of 4Q results that imply a very strong ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
DeBank, a crypto wallet that provides access to decentralized finance (DeFi) services such as token swapping and portfolio tracking, has raised $25 million in an equity funding round. The round was led by Sequoia China and saw participation from Dragonfly Capital, Youbi Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Crypto.com Capital, Circle, and Ledger.
Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi downgraded Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ: KC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Investing.com – Quidel stock (NASDAQ: QDEL ) plummeted 15% Thursday on fears the company's purchase of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ: OCDX ) will lead to equity dilution and reulted in a more indebted entity. The deal will be funded through a combination of cash and new shares. The combined...
Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao reiterated an Overweight rating and $71.00 price target on XPeng (NYSE: XPEV).The analyst comments "16,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Dialpad, the industry leader in AI-powered cloud communications and collaboration, announced $170 million in funding. These are the details. Dialpad, the industry leader in AI-powered cloud communications and collaboration, announced $170 million in funding. The amount raised and valuation of $2.2 billion reflects the increasing importance of a truly unified approach to business communications. To date, Dialpad has raised $418 million in capital.
AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced yesterday that its planned acquisition of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) will be pushed back from the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Needham & Company analyst Joseph Stringer named Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) as the firm’s Top Pick for 2022.The Buy-rated APLS ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ: HIFS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share, or $2.2 annualized. This is a 3.8% increase from the prior dividend of $0.53. The...
Dawson James analyst James McIlree lowered the price target on Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) to $5.00 (from $13.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) declared a special dividend of $0.24 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 25, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
Comments / 0