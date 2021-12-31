ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Former Vols in the NBA: Dec. 29 recap

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJiRI_0dZrtC5T00

Three former University of Tennessee basketball players competed in the NBA Wednesday. Another did not play due to a coach’s decision.

In Boston, the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Celtics, 91-82, to end their two-game losing streak.

The contest featured three former Volunteers, including one who returned from the association’s health and safety protocols.

Rookie Keon Johnson appeared in the game for Los Angeles as he played eight minutes and scored four points. He was 1-for-2 from the floor and 2-for-2 from the free throw line.

Josh Richardson and Grant Williams came off the bench for Boston with each scoring six points in the game.

Richardson, who returned from the league’s health and safety protocols, played 32 minutes. He was 3-for-11 from the floor and 0-for-5 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Richardson also had three assists, three steals, two rebounds and one steal.

Williams logged 21 minutes of playing time. He was 2-for-6 from the field and 2-for-3 from long range.

He had five rebounds, one assist and one steal.

In Memphis, rookie Yves Pons did not play for the Grizzlies due to a coach’s decision in their 104-99 win over the Lakers at FedEx Forum.

Comments / 0

Related
Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Sends Anthony Davis To New York

The New York Knicks are one team set up well to make a blockbuster NBA trade. They are difficult to pull off during the season, and this season it will be even more complicated because of the issues teams are dealing with stemming from a surge in positive COVID-19 tests.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Richardson
Person
Yves Pons
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Reacts To His Dad Trying To Heckle LeBron James: "These Two Some Clowns... My Dawgs."

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies once again got the better of the Los Angeles Lakers. In a tough battle between the two teams, Ja and Memphis came out on top, beating the Lakers in a 104-99 game. Ja and LeBron went at it on the court, both playing some magnificent basketball. But Ja wasn't the only member of the Morant family facing off against LeBron James.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Intriguing Guard In L.A.

After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Tennessee#Celtics#The Los Angeles Clippers#Volunteers#Lakers
thecomeback.com

The Lakers send Rajon Rondo to the Cavs for a surprising return

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
The Spun

Legendary NBA Player Reportedly Passed Away At 88

Boston Celtics legend Sam Jones has reportedly died at the age of 88. On Friday morning, Washington Post sports columnist John Feinstein said he was informed of the Hall of Famer’s passing by his son Aubre Jones. Born in Wilmington, NC in 1933, Sam Jones went on to attend...
NBA
hogville.net

Does John Daly have any eligibility left?

3 Members and 7 Guests are viewing this topic. Quote from: Tejano Jawg on December 10, 2021, 01:46:57 pmYou know what would be badass?...being out with my 3 kids and running into John somewhere. Then I get a pic and turn that into our Christmas card. The fact my kids are 16, 18, 20 just adds to the charm.
ARKANSAS STATE
ClutchPoints

Mavs guard Isaiah Thomas receives unfortunate news amid return to NBA

Just when he got his most recent second chance at an NBA career, Isaiah Thomas will now have to wait once more as the team announced earlier that he has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Just signed by the Dallas Mavericks to a ten-day hardship deal after his most recent ten-day deal with the Los Angeles Lakers ended earlier than expected, Thomas was expected to provide some depth at the point guard position while Dallas worked to get their team back to full health after their latest COVID-19 scare.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Report: Lance Stephenson to reunite with Pacers on 10-day deal

The Pacers plan to reunite with Lance Stephenson yet again, this time on a 10-day contract, Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files writes. This will be his third stint with the club. Stephenson is currently finishing out a 10-day deal with the Hawks, which reunited him with former Pacers and current...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

58K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy