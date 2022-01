Waking up to a hoard of pimples that are about to erupt yellow lava on your face has got to be one of the worst feelings in the world. Acne, though it may be very normal and even more natural, is also painful and really difficult to deal with physically and mentally. So, to see one (or maybe five) on your face always brings about a flurry of different emotions and questions.

SKIN CARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO