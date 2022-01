West Ham United travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday evening to take on Crystal Palace as they attempt to strengthen their case for a top four spot.The Hammers have enjoyed a fine first half of the season as sit just outside the qualification places for next season’s Champions League at present, though injury problems in defence could cause them issues in the long-term.Patrick Vieira’s Eagles are ensconced solidly in mid-table as they transition out of the Roy Hodgson era, though the Frenchman is set to be absent once again as he continues to isolate with Covid-19.Here is everything you need...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO