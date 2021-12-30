Jai Veluru ranks 18,741st in Boys’ 14 singles bracket by week ending Dec. 18

Naomi Osaka struggled to victory over Alize Cornet in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Set as the reigning Australian Open champion played her first match in four months.The warm-up tournament’s top seed, who is back on tour for the first time since the US Open following mental health struggles, will face either Petra Martic or Maryna Zanevska after defeating Cornet 6-4 3-6 6-3 over two hours and two minutes.“I really love playing here,” Osaka said in comments shared on the WTA after the match.The defending #AusOpen champion is back in action 🙌 🇯🇵 @naomiosaka faces @alizecornet 🇫🇷 at...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO