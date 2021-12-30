ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volo, IL

Jai Veluru ranks 18,741st in Boys’ 14 singles bracket by week ending Dec. 18

By Lake County Gazette
Lake County Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolo tennis player Jai Veluru won 56 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the...

lakecountygazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Naomi Osaka makes winning return in Melbourne in first match in four months

Naomi Osaka struggled to victory over Alize Cornet in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Set as the reigning Australian Open champion played her first match in four months.The warm-up tournament’s top seed, who is back on tour for the first time since the US Open following mental health struggles, will face either Petra Martic or Maryna Zanevska after defeating Cornet 6-4 3-6 6-3 over two hours and two minutes.“I really love playing here,” Osaka said in comments shared on the WTA after the match.The defending #AusOpen champion is back in action 🙌 🇯🇵 @naomiosaka faces @alizecornet 🇫🇷 at...
TENNIS
Lake County Gazette

51 registered pharmacist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60035 during Q1

At least 51 registered pharmacist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60035 during the first quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy