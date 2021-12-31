Police: Virginia man wanted for fatal shooting in Maryland

TRAPPE, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say they’re searching for a northern Virginia man who is accused of fatally shooting a woman on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

WTOP reported Friday that police said the woman’s body was found on the morning of Christmas Eve in a small town in Talbot County.

Police said a warrant for first-degree-murder has been issued for Mauricio Ibarra Juarez, 31, of Winchester, Virginia. Police said he is suspected of killing Marta Merina, 33, in Trappe, Maryland.

Trappe is located off U.S. 50 on the Eastern Shore between Easton and Cambridge.

Police said that Merina was found around 6:15 a.m. on Dec. 24 outside her home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe that Juarez knew Merina. They said Juarez may be traveling in a white GMC Sierra truck.