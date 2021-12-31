ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle v Southampton postponed

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle United's Premier League match away to Southampton on Sunday has been postponed because of the number of covid cases and injuries in the Magpies squad. Newcastle's match at Everton was...

